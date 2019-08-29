Champions League draw: Europe's giants to discover fate in group stages
Boom! PSG to face Real, Juventus vs Atletico
The second pot has just been opened and my word!
Bayern has been paired with Tottenham, PSG will face Real Madrid,
Group A: Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid
Group B: Bayern Munich, Tottenham Hotspur,
Group C: Manchester City, Shakhtar Donetsk
Group D: Juventus, Atletico Madrid
Group E: Liverpool, Napoli,
Group F: Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund
Group G: Zenit St. Petersburg, Benfica
Group H: Chelsea, Ajax
Eric Cantona's bizarre speech
Former Manchester United and France star Eric Cantona has been honored with the 2019 UEFA President's Award, given for "outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities."
In typical Cantona fashion, the 53-year-old gave a bizarre, cryptic acceptance speech as a confused-looking Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi looked on -- try and decipher this for yourselves!
"Soon science will not only be able to slow down aging of the cells, soon science will fix the cells and so we become eternal. Only accidents, crimes, wars will still kill us but, unfortunately, crimes and wars will multiply. I love football. Thank you."
Here we go...
The balls are out and our top seeds have been assigned their groups.
More records for Ronaldo?
Nobody has scored more Champions League goals than Cristiano Ronaldo.
The Portuguese star has netted 126 times in Europe's top competition, with 65 of those coming in knockout ties.
Ronaldo scored six times in the competition for Juventus last season before the Italian giant was stunned at the quarterfinal stage by Ajax.
Ronaldo, who won the competition four times while at Real Madrid and once with Manchester United, is hoping to lead Juventus to Champions League glory for the first time since 1996.
Ajax scrapes through
At one point, it looked entirely likely that Ajax -- last season's surprise package and beaten semifinalist -- would miss out on the group stages entirely.
Due to the Dutch domestic league's poor UEFA ranking, the Eredivisie champion had to come through two qualifying rounds to reach this year's competition.
After narrowly edging past Greek side PAOK 5-4 on aggregate, Ajax booked its place in the draw by beating Cypriot team APOEL FC thanks to a 2-0 home win.
Losing key players Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong, Kasper Dolberg and Lasse Schöne from last season's semifinal means Ajax could struggle to replicate those feats.
Dangers lurking in the deep
While the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern will be confident of progressing to the knockout phase, there are plenty of dangers lurking in pots two and three.
Real Madrid, 12-time champion of Europe, is in the second pot, alongside city rival Atletico Madrid, last year’s finalist Tottenham, and 2013 runner-up Borussia Dortmund.
Ajax, which reached the semifinals of the competition last season, is back once again having qualified through a playoff against Cypriot club Apoel Nicosia.
Napoli, Benfica and Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk could also provide testing opposition.
There are also plenty of potentially tricky teams awaiting Europe’s heavyweights in pot three.
Inter Milan, buoyed by the recent signing of Belgium international Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United, will certainly be one to watch.
Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen and Spain’s Valencia, both of which have reached the final of the competition, will also provide a difficult examination.
Lyon, Salzburg, Olympiakos, Bruges will also be hoping to spring a surprise, particularly at home.
Klopp downplays Liverpool's chances of a repeat
It seems only yesterday that Liverpool overcame Tottenham in Madrid to become European champion for a sixth time.
A remarkable campaign, in which it overturned a 3-0 first leg defeat by Barcelona in the semifinal to win 4-3 on aggregate, was rounded off by winning an all-English final in the Spanish capital on June 1.
But can Liverpool prevail once again? Boss Jurgen Klopp is unsure.
“I will have no problem with it (reaching the final) if it happens again, but at this moment I am not too sure it will,” Klopp told UK media on Wednesday.
“We have the same chance like everyone else, but that is all, and I don’t see us, the English teams, dominating. I really think a lot of teams have a good chance.”