Champions League draw: Europe's giants to discover fate in group stages

While the likes of Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern will be confident of progressing to the knockout phase, there are plenty of dangers lurking in pots two and three.

Real Madrid, 12-time champion of Europe, is in the second pot, alongside city rival Atletico Madrid, last year’s finalist Tottenham, and 2013 runner-up Borussia Dortmund.

Ajax, which reached the semifinals of the competition last season, is back once again having qualified through a playoff against Cypriot club Apoel Nicosia.

Napoli, Benfica and Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk could also provide testing opposition.

There are also plenty of potentially tricky teams awaiting Europe’s heavyweights in pot three.

Inter Milan, buoyed by the recent signing of Belgium international Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United, will certainly be one to watch.

Germany’s Bayer Leverkusen and Spain’s Valencia, both of which have reached the final of the competition, will also provide a difficult examination.

Lyon, Salzburg, Olympiakos, Bruges will also be hoping to spring a surprise, particularly at home.