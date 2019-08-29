Champions League draw: Europe's giants to discover fate in group stages

Former Manchester United and France star Eric Cantona has been honored with the 2019 UEFA President's Award, given for "outstanding achievements, professional excellence and exemplary personal qualities."

Eric Cantona was awarded with the UEFA President's Award. VALERY HACHE/AFP/AFP/Getty Images

In typical Cantona fashion, the 53-year-old gave a bizarre, cryptic acceptance speech as a confused-looking Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi looked on -- try and decipher this for yourselves!

"Soon science will not only be able to slow down aging of the cells, soon science will fix the cells and so we become eternal. Only accidents, crimes, wars will still kill us but, unfortunately, crimes and wars will multiply. I love football. Thank you."