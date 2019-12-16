Champions League draw: Teams discover their fate in the last 16
Beat the best to be the best
Despite the tricky draw, Manchester City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain was feeling optimistic about the tie against Real Madrid.
The Spaniard knows the club well from his time as both a player and director at Barcelona and coach Pep Guardiola has faced Los Blancos in several heated ties.
Difficult one of course, they've won this competition 13 times so they are the best -- so we have to try to beat them. If you want to be the best you have to beat them," said Begiristain.
It's always a pleasure to go to play Real Madrid and also to play in a big stadium like the Berrnabeu, we are happy to go there. We know them well but they know what we are doing, they know our manager, our team.
We have to keep connected to all competition, we are connected to all competitions we have the chance to win one. "
We're positive this isn't the tie Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane will have been hoping for either.
Tuchel's Dortmund connection
Paris Saint-Germain's draw against Borussia Dortmund will see the French side's coach Thomas Tuchel return to the club he managed between 2015-2017.
Tuchel took over from Jurgen Klopp and with Dortmund won his first trophy as a coach -- the German Cup in 2017.
Tuchel then took a year out of management before his appointment as PSG coach in May 2018.
Given how impressive PSG has been in the group stage this season, Tuchel's side will be expected to reach the quarterfinals, though given the frailties the Parisians have show in the knockout stages, nothing is guaranteed.
The best match-up of the round?
We didn't have eyes on Pep Guardiola during that round of 16 draw ... but we imagine he looked a little like this.
Manchester City is desperate to win its first ever Champions League trophy and the club has been given a fairly tricky start.
Guardiola's side will face record 13-time European Cup winner Real Madrid for a place in the quarterfinal.
As group winner, City will at least have the advantage of playing its home leg second.
Every cloud ...
Tie 8
And last but not least ...
Napoli vs. Barcelona.
Tie 7
Last season's beaten finalist can draw either RB Leipzig or Barcelona ... and it's a sigh of relief for Jose Mourinho.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. RB Leipzig.
Tie 6
Lyon vs. Juventus.
Tie 5
It's a repeat of Chelsea's victorious 2012 final!
Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich.
Tie 4
Hamit Altintop is really adding to the suspense here ... but it's worth the wait.
Atletico Madrid vs. Liverpool
Tie 3
The two teams everybody wanted to draw get each other.
Atalanta vs. Valencia.