Champions League draw: Teams discover their fate in the last 16
Wanda-ful
Liverpool will return to the site of last season's Champions League triumph with a trip to face Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.
It is certainly one of the trickier ties Jurgen Klopp's side could have expected in the last 16, though Atletico has struggled both domestically and in Europe this season.
While its defense remains almost as tight as ever, goals have been particularly hard to come by since Antoine Griezmann's departure in the summer.
Only five teams in La Liga (five of the current bottom six) have a worse goalscoring record than Diego Simeone's side.
So much has changed in the decade since these two sides last met.
Now consistently forces in the Champions League, both were then familiar faces in Europe's second-tier competition, the Europa League.
In 2010, Liverpool had to travel to Madrid for its first leg via train after the Iceland ash cloud wreaked havoc on flights around the world.
After a 1-0 defeat, Rafael Benitez's side looked to have turned things around at Anfield after taking a 2-0 lead ... but an extra-time winner from the golden-haired Diego Forlan -- once of arch-rival Manchester United -- condemned Liverpool to defeat.
Coaching merry-go-round
Since the group stages kicked off, both Tottenham Hotspur and Napoli have changed coaches.
Mauricio Pochettino guided Spurs to last season's Champions League final, but with the Premier League team struggling both domestically and in Europe, club chairman Daniel Levy acted ruthlessly in sacking the Argentine and immediately appointing Jose Mourinho.
The Portuguese coach has presided over an uptick in form -- Spurs now trail Chelsea in fourth place by just three points and the London clubs meet this Sunday as they chase a Champions League place for next season.
Meanwhile, as soon as Napoli had reached the last 16 after beating Genk 4-0 last week, Carlo Ancelotti was fired by club President Aurelio De Laurentiis.
Napoli has impressed in Europe so far this season, finishing second in Group E after defeating European champion Liverpool and claiming a draw at Anfield in the return fixture.
But its domestic form has been a source of some consternation. Napoli lost again at the weekend under new coach Gennaro Gattuso, slipping to eighth in the table and is now 11 points behind fourth-place Roma.
Beat the best to be the best
Despite the tricky draw, Manchester City Director of Football Txiki Begiristain was feeling optimistic about the tie against Real Madrid.
The Spaniard knows the club well from his time as both a player and director at Barcelona and coach Pep Guardiola has faced Los Blancos in several heated ties.
Difficult one of course, they've won this competition 13 times so they are the best -- so we have to try to beat them. If you want to be the best you have to beat them," said Begiristain.
It's always a pleasure to go to play Real Madrid and also to play in a big stadium like the Berrnabeu, we are happy to go there. We know them well but they know what we are doing, they know our manager, our team.
We have to keep connected to all competition, we are connected to all competitions we have the chance to win one. "
We're positive this isn't the tie Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane will have been hoping for either.
Tuchel's Dortmund connection
Paris Saint-Germain's draw against Borussia Dortmund will see the French side's coach Thomas Tuchel return to the club he managed between 2015-2017.
Tuchel took over from Jurgen Klopp and with Dortmund won his first trophy as a coach -- the German Cup in 2017.
Tuchel then took a year out of management before his appointment as PSG coach in May 2018.
Given how impressive PSG has been in the group stage this season, Tuchel's side will be expected to reach the quarterfinals, though given the frailties the Parisians have show in the knockout stages, nothing is guaranteed.
The best match-up of the round?
We didn't have eyes on Pep Guardiola during that round of 16 draw ... but we imagine he looked a little like this.
Manchester City is desperate to win its first ever Champions League trophy and the club has been given a fairly tricky start.
Guardiola's side will face record 13-time European Cup winner Real Madrid for a place in the quarterfinal.
As group winner, City will at least have the advantage of playing its home leg second.
Every cloud ...
Tie 8
And last but not least ...
Napoli vs. Barcelona.
Tie 7
Last season's beaten finalist can draw either RB Leipzig or Barcelona ... and it's a sigh of relief for Jose Mourinho.
Tottenham Hotspur vs. RB Leipzig.
Tie 6
Lyon vs. Juventus.
Tie 5
It's a repeat of Chelsea's victorious 2012 final!
Chelsea vs. Bayern Munich.