Brexit shock as UK PM asks Queen to suspend Parliament
The pound doesn't like this
The British pound dropped by as much as 0.9% against the dollar after the news broke that Boris Johnson had asked the Queen to suspend Parliament.
Sterling slipped to bellow $1.22, before bouncing back to trade 0.6% lower.
The pound has been volatile since the Brexit referendum in June 2016. Investors are worried the UK could crash out of the European Union without a deal, an event that could push the country into recession.
What is the Queen's Speech -- and can the Queen say no?
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked the Queen to prorogue, or suspend, Parliament. While he has to request the monarch to do this, the Queen's role in the process is formal.
Can the Queen refuse?
Kings and queens in the past used their power of prorogation to suit their own purposes, but the Queen's role nowadays is purely ceremonial.
While the UK doesn't have a written constitution, the Queen's powers are commanded by conventions that give her very little room to manoeuver.
As Head of State, the Queen must remain strictly neutral when it comes to politics. The Queen formally prorogues on the advice of the Privy Council, a group of the most senior lawmakers.
In other words, the likelihood is zero.
What is the Queen's Speech?
The Queen's Speech lays out the government’s future plans and the bills it plans to introduce. While its timing is flexible, it usually happens in the spring, marking the beginning of a new parliamentary session.
Queen Elizabeth II reads out the speech, written by the government, during a special ceremony in the House of Lords.
The Parliament is typically suspended for a short period of time before the new session starts. However, the timing of this suspension is controversial -- because it effectively cuts short the time lawmakers have to stop a potential no-deal Brexit.
What Boris Johnson's plan to suspend Parliament means
Opponents of a no-deal Brexit just got royally outflanked.
Boris Johnson’s wheeze of getting the Queen to order a five-week suspension of Parliament means his critics have much less time than they thought to prevent the UK leaving the European Union without a deal on October 31.
Before today, their preferred option was to pass a law requiring the government to seek an extension to the Brexit deadline and hold a second referendum, should negotiations with the EU fail to result in a deal.
But with Parliament due to return from its annual summer break on September 3, they now have just four days to engineer the required legislation before Johnson’s suspension takes effect.
That could force them to fall back on Plan B – a vote of no-confidence in the government. The trouble is, for that to succeed, they need Conservative lawmakers to vote against their own party, which was always going to be a tall order.
In any event, a new parliamentary session will begin on October 14 with the traditional State Opening of Parliament and Queen’s Speech, when the monarch reads out a text written by Downing Street that sets out the government’s legislative priorities. That’s typically followed by several days of parliamentary debate. And while Johnson has hitherto been happy to tear up the norms of British political life, this is a tradition that will suit him very well.
An EU Council summit is due to take place on October 17 and 18. If Johnson returns from this event brandishing a new Brexit deal, he will hope to ram it through Parliament in the two weeks left until Brexit day. And after that? A swift general election, riding the wave of Brexit triumph, to cement his authority?
But if negotiations with the EU fail and Johnson sets a path to no-deal, things could look very different. The trouble for his opponents is that, by this point, their room for maneuver would be severely limited.
Even if they could muster enough support to pass a vote of no confidence, UK law sets out a two-week window for a new government to be formed, or a general election to be called. Meanwhile, the Brexit countdown clock would continue to tick.
Opponents of Brexit are already denouncing Johnson’s machinations as a constitutional outrage and are planning a parliamentary showdown next week.
Johnson however, seems very pleased with himself, pointing out that Parliament will be sitting in the run-up to Brexit and the whole affair is perfectly in order, given that his predecessor, Theresa May, had allowed the previous parliamentary session to drag on.
Whatever happens, it’s clear that next week will be very bumpy indeed – and, as ever with Brexit, only the rashest of pundits would attempt to predict the outcome with any degree of certainty. Time to buckle up.
Senior Conservative says Johnson's move is "profoundly undemocratic"
Philip Hammond, a senior member of the Conservative Party, said preventing the Parliament from "holding the government to account at a time of national crisis" would cause a constitutional crisis.
The former Chancellor, the UK equivalent of the treasury secretary or finance minister, said such a move would be "profoundly undemocratic."
Read the Prime Minister's letter to lawmakers
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent a letter to all Members of Parliament explaining his decision. Read the full letter here:
How Johnson justifies the move
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rejected the idea he has asked the Queen to suspend the Parliament in order to give lawmakers less time to stop a no-deal Brexit.
He said that suggestion was "completely untrue."
"There will be ample time on both sides of that crucial 17 October summit in parliament for MPs to debate the EU, debate Brexit and all the other issues,” the Prime Minister added.
Johnson said the move would ensure his government can start working on its priorities.
"The decision to end the current parliamentary session - the longest in close to 400 years and in recent months one of the least active - will enable the Prime Minister to put a fresh domestic programme in front of MPs for debate and scrutiny while also ensuring that there is good time before and after the European Council for Parliament to further consider Brexit issues," Downing Street said in a statement.
Johnson has spoken to the Queen already
A statement from Downing Street said the Prime Minister has spoken to the Queen, who is currently at her summer residence Balmoral in Scotland, to request the end of the current parliamentary session:
The Prime Minister has spoken to Her Majesty The Queen to request an end to the current parliamentary session in the second sitting week in September.
Following the conclusion of the traditional party conference season, the second session of this Parliament will commence with a Queen’s Speech on Monday 14 October.