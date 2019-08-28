Parliament suspension: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked the Queen to suspend Parliament just days after it returns from summer recess next week, and only weeks before the Brexit deadline.

Why this is happening: Johnson is seeking to suspend Parliament so his government can deliver a Queen's Speech on October 14, which lays out the government's agenda for the parliamentary session.

What it means for Brexit: The suspension of Parliament will shorten the amount of time Members of Parliament have to attempt to block a no-deal Brexit before the current deadline. Johnson has said Britain will leave the EU on October 31, with or without a deal.