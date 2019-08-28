Boris Johnson asks Queen to suspend UK Parliament ahead of Brexit
What is the Queen's Speech -- and can the Queen say no?
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has asked the Queen to prorogue, or suspend, Parliament. While he has to request the monarch to do this, the Queen's role in the process is formal.
Can the Queen refuse?
Kings and queens in the past used their power of prorogation to suit their own purposes, but the Queen's role nowadays is purely ceremonial.
While the UK doesn't have a written constitution, the Queen's powers are commanded by conventions that give her very little room to manoeuver.
As Head of State, the Queen must remain strictly neutral when it comes to politics. The Queen formally prorogues on the advice of the Privy Council, a group of the most senior lawmakers.
In other words, the likelihood is zero.
What is the Queen's Speech?
The Queen's Speech lays out the government’s future plans and the bills it plans to introduce. While its timing is flexible, it usually happens in the spring, marking the beginning of a new parliamentary session.
Queen Elizabeth II reads out the speech, written by the government, during a special ceremony in the House of Lords.
The Parliament is typically suspended for a short period of time before the new session starts. However, the timing of this suspension is controversial -- because it effectively cuts short the time lawmakers have to stop a potential no-deal Brexit.
Senior Conservative says Johnson's move is "profoundly undemocratic"
Philip Hammond, a senior member of the Conservative Party, said preventing the Parliament from "holding the government to account at a time of national crisis" would cause a constitutional crisis.
The former Chancellor, the UK equivalent of the treasury secretary or finance minister, said such a move would be "profoundly undemocratic."
Read the Prime Minister's letter to lawmakers
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has sent a letter to all Members of Parliament explaining his decision. Read the full letter here:
How Johnson justifies the move
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has rejected the idea he has asked the Queen to suspend the Parliament in order to give lawmakers less time to stop a no-deal Brexit.
He said that suggestion was "completely untrue."
"There will be ample time on both sides of that crucial 17 October summit in parliament for MPs to debate the EU, debate Brexit and all the other issues,” the Prime Minister added.
Johnson said the move would ensure his government can start working on its priorities.
"The decision to end the current parliamentary session - the longest in close to 400 years and in recent months one of the least active - will enable the Prime Minister to put a fresh domestic programme in front of MPs for debate and scrutiny while also ensuring that there is good time before and after the European Council for Parliament to further consider Brexit issues," Downing Street said in a statement.
Johnson has spoken to the Queen already
A statement from Downing Street said the Prime Minister has spoken to the Queen, who is currently at her summer residence Balmoral in Scotland, to request the end of the current parliamentary session:
The Prime Minister has spoken to Her Majesty The Queen to request an end to the current parliamentary session in the second sitting week in September.
Following the conclusion of the traditional party conference season, the second session of this Parliament will commence with a Queen’s Speech on Monday 14 October.
MPs opposed to hard Brexit furious with Johnson
The surprise announcement has sparked huge outrage among lawmakers who oppose a no-deal Brexit.
Tom Watson, Deputy Leader of the opposition Labour Party and shadow Culture Secretary, said the move was "an utterly scandalous affront to our democracy."
Anna Soubry, who left the Conservative Party to join a breakaway cross-party bloc known as the Independent Group for Change, said Britain's "democracy is under threat."
Soubry's colleague from the Change group, Chris Leslie, called Johnson's latest move an "undemocratic manoeuvre to try and shut down Parliament."
He tweeted the plan "must be fought every step of the way."
What does this mean for Brexit?
The announcement by Boris Johnson that the UK Parliament will be suspended has a major implication for Brexit, because it will give lawmakers less time to try to block a possible no-deal Brexit.
Johnson has declared the UK will be leaving the European Union on October 31, with or without a deal.
That has sparked panic among some lawmakers, who have been working hard to find a way for Parliament to stop the UK from crashing out of the bloc -- an event that could be disastrous for the British economy.
Members of Parliament are due to return from a summer break on September 3, and the government's move means they will effectively have around a week to pass any legislation to prevent a no-deal Brexit before the suspension.