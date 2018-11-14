Live: Brexit deal in crisis

Ireland's deputy premier Simon Coveney has declared that he has faith in Theresa May's ability to navigate "difficult days" ahead, amid a string of ministerial resignations in the UK, the UK Press Association reported.

Coveney, who was challenged during questions in the Dail (the Irish parliament) on whether May's draft Brexit deal was already doomed, said that the British Prime Minister was "resilient" and had "shown remarkable capacity to get things done in difficult circumstances."

The Irish government has been cautious not to describe the deal as a victory, Coveney said. "Yesterday we were very careful not to comment when it wasn't helpful to do so. But we do have an obligation to explain to the Irish people what has been agreed."