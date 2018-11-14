Live: Brexit deal in crisis

It's a convention in the UK Parliament for a statement by the Prime Minister to be followed by a reply by the leader of the main opposition party. That's Jeremy Corbyn, the Labour Party leader.

Corbyn didn't hold back in his response to May's statement on Brexit to the House of Commons. He said May's negotiations that resulted in Wednesday night's draft Brexit deal with the European Union had ended in a "huge and damaging failure". He made it clear that the deal proposed by May failed to meet the "six tests" set by the Labour Party that would guarantee its support.

"After two years of bungled negotiations the government has produced a botched deal that breaches the Prime Minister's own red lines and does not meet our six tests. The government is in chaos. Their deal risks leaving the country in an indefinite halfway house without a real say."

Corbyn ended by declaring that the government should withdraw the deal. "The government simply cannot put to Parliament this half-baked deal that both the Brexit Secretary and his predecessor have rejected.”