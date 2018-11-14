Draft Brexit deal reached: Live updates

Business leaders are beginning to react to the proposed deal. Juergen Maier, UK CEO of German engineering giant Siemens, said the agreement would help eliminate uncertainty and give companies confidence to invest.

"What we now need is we need calm, and we need to have a proper look at this. My gut feeling is we need to get behind it and we need to make this deal work. What we need is certainty,” Maier told BBC Radio.

"It has been two very difficult years for manufacturers like ours here in the UK. We are investing hundreds of millions of pounds in British manufacturing and what we need is certainty that we can continue to invest and trade properly here," he added.

“It looks to me this is the only deal in town I think it is better to get behind it, maybe fine tune it a little bit and make it work.”