Draft Brexit deal reached: Live updates

Draft Brexit deal reached: Live updatesBy Laura Smith-Spark, CNN
Siemens CEO: "We need to make this deal work"
From CNN Business Europe Editor, Charles Riley
Business leaders are beginning to react to the proposed deal. Juergen Maier, UK CEO of German engineering giant Siemens, said the agreement would help eliminate uncertainty and give companies confidence to invest.
"What we now need is we need calm, and we need to have a proper look at this. My gut feeling is we need to get behind it and we need to make this deal work. What we need is certainty,” Maier told BBC Radio.
"It has been two very difficult years for manufacturers like ours here in the UK. We are investing hundreds of millions of pounds in British manufacturing and what we need is certainty that we can continue to invest and trade properly here," he added.
“It looks to me this is the only deal in town I think it is better to get behind it, maybe fine tune it a little bit and make it work.”
What the headlines say
From CNN's Laura Smith-Spark
The UK front pages are, predictably, dominated by news of the draft Brexit agreement.
Both the Telegraph and the Financial Times say Prime Minister Theresa May is facing a "moment of truth" as she prepares to sit down with her Cabinet.
The Times says May is "accused of betrayal as she unveils Brexit deal," describing her as putting her future in the hands of senior ministers as she asks them to sign off on the agreement.
"Brexit: May tells her Cabinet, this is the deal - now back me," the Guardian headline reads, with a lineup of four Conservatives lawmakers who'll be present below.
The Daily Mail proclaims it "Judgment Day" while the Daily Mirror headlines "May's Brexit D-Day."
The Sun devotes most of its front page to a family photo of Prince Charles as he celebrates his 70th birthday. But it finds room to headline May's "plea to Cabinet" to back her Brexit deal.
What comes next?
From CNN's Luke McGee
May must now sell the deal to her Cabinet, which is deeply divided between ardent supporters of Brexit and those who voted to Remain. To do so, she must convince the Brexiters that the text, which is expected to include an arrangement that keeps the whole of the UK in close alignment with the EU, fulfills the result of the 2016 referendum.
If she fails, then she would likely have to return to Brussels to renegotiate -- if she isn't forced to resign. However, should she win her Cabinet Brexiters over, then it's back to Brussels.
With the UK Cabinet in line, May will hope that an emergency summit of the EU Council -- the 28 member states that make up the European Union -- is called for November.
If the withdrawal text is approved there, it can move to legislative chambers of both the EU and the UK. May will then face perhaps the trickiest part of the process: getting the deal through her own Parliament.