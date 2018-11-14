A leading Brexiteer just threatened May's leadership

Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg speaks in the House of Commons Conservative MP Jacob Rees-Mogg speaks in the House of Commons

Westminster is awash with reports that members of British Prime Minister Theresa May's own Conservative Party will trigger a vote of no-confidence in her leadership. Jacob Rees-Mogg, a leading Brexiteer, just stood up in the House of Commons to ask May why he should not submit a letter to Conservative Party officials demanding such a vote.

Rees-Mogg said:

As what my right honorable friend says, and what my right honorable friend does, no longer match, should I not write to my right honorable friend the member for Altrincham and Sale West?

Parliamentary convention often requires MPs to speak in arcane language, and Rees-Mogg revels in it.

What he meant was that, in his judgment, May's actions don't match up to her promises, giving him good reason to submit a letter demanding a confidence vote to Sir Graham Brady, the party official who represents the interests of Conservative MPs. (Brady is the MP for Altrincham and Sale West, in northwest England.)

If 48 MPs submit such letters, Brady must allow a vote of no-confidence in May.

It was a dramatic moment: Sitting just behind Rees-Mogg in the House of Commons chamber was the Conservative chief whip, Julian Smith, the man responsible for internal party discipline.