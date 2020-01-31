Brexit day is here, as UK officially leaves EU
The EU after Brexit: You'd have to be a sadist to seek power in Brussels right now
The UK is leaving the European Union. British citizens are still divided and still deeply emotional about the whole thing. While some will be popping Champagne come Brexit time, others will be weeping into the blue-and-gold flags.
The remaining EU member states, meanwhile, are taking the breakup in good grace, emphasizing that the two sides will remain the best of friends. The EU, rather than playing the scorned victim, is reacting to its rejection with warmth and sympathy.
In other words, the way many are reading today's events are silly old Britain threw its toys out the pram and the cuddly EU is taking the whole thing in its stride with great dignity.
There is certainly an extent to which this is true. But it ignores the true state of the EU in 2020.
Brexit was a game that took place on the EU's home turf in front of a home crowd. The whole thing was negotiated in Brussels where, essentially, the UK stood alone against 27 member states and the EU's most powerful institutions.
Brexit was a chance for the EU to show itself at its most powerful. But as the world moves on from Brexit, the EU has problems that reveal its weak spots.
Let's start with the unity of the EU27. Sure, they all agreed on Brexit. But what about the rule of law in European nations? What about the European Court of Justice's supremacy over member states? Recent events in Poland have shown that if a member state wants to ignore EU law and effectively set up its own judicial system, there is very little the EU as an institution can do about it if the rest of the member states don't want to single anyone out. Which, of course, they don't.
Next, there's the EU's place in the world. The EU loves to present itself as one of the key pillars of power in the new world order. Before Donald Trump entered the White House, the EU could point to the Iran nuclear deal as evidence of its position on the world stage. But it has so far been unable to get any of the key players in that deal back around the table. The talking shop that the EU provided in 2015 to get the deal done proved to be just that: a place for those who really hold power to talk.
And who are those that really hold the power? The US and China. The EU's chief foreign policy at the moment is to balance its relations with both China and the US. However, as tensions persist between the two in their battle for global supremacy, the EU increasingly risks being squashed between the two.
Finally, there is the actual state of the union itself. We know that few member states agree on the future of the EU. And we know that Euroskeptic parties are on the rise across the bloc. The danger for the EU is that those parties don't want to Do A Brexit and walk away like the Brits. They want to take the whole thing over and eat it from the inside. And if you want to understand how absurd that could get in the coming years, the EU could end up in a position where the UK obeys more EU law than some member states -- which the EU will be largely unable to do anything about.
So, happy Brexit day one and all. Things are about to get more complicated for the UK, sure. But you'd have to be some kind of sadist to seek power in Brussels right now.
For Brexiteers, this is not just a party
Various trips to the UK's Brexit heartlands over the last three-and-a-half years have taken me to Hull, Doncaster, Clacton-on-Sea, Bolsover, Peterborough, Stoke-on-Trent, Sunderland and Boston.
In all of these places, the reasons for voting for Brexit varied: for some it was about immigration, for others industry, or sovereignty, or just discontent with the status quo.
But one thing that was universal was the intense feelings of anger and frustration over the political process.
Brexiteers felt betrayed by the politicians representing them as MPs in Westminster voted for delay, for softer Brexit options, or for a second referendum.
Many of those MPs were punished in December’s general election. Vast swaths of the electorate reversed century-long political loyalties. Labour heartlands fell to Boris Johnson’s Conservative party, giving him the biggest majority his party has had since Margaret Thatcher in the 1980s.
Within weeks the Brexit deal sailed through Parliament, tonight at 11 p.m. it will be delivered.
Britain needs a big trade deal with Europe and wants one with the US. It may end 2020 with neither
After nearly four years of profound uncertainty that hobbled the economy and unnerved investors, Britain is finally leaving the European Union. What happens next is vital for many businesses, yet the outlook isn't great.
The United Kingdom is entering an 11-month transition period during which Prime Minister Boris Johnson must race to strike new trade deals with his country's biggest economic partners. Failure would mean even more pain for an economy that's already ground to a halt.
After four decades as a member of a powerful trading bloc, Britain is striking out on its own. The first task is to decide how close a relationship it wants with the European Union, which currently buys almost half of UK exports. Johnson is intent on diverging from the bloc on key regulatory issues, saying he wants room to negotiate new trade deals with other powers, such as the United States.
Brexit "not a day of celebration," Corbyn says
Leader of the UK's main opposition Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn said that while today was important, it wasn't one to celebrate.
Corbyn supported the Remain side during the Brexit campaign and members of his party repeatedly voted down Brexit deals in parliament.
"It's a very important day for everybody, whether they voted Leave or Remain because it is deciding the future direction of our country. And we need to ensure that we do maintain good trade relationships with Europe, we do not tear up all the conditions and agreements we've received, and we don't fall into the arms of free trade deals with the United States," Corbyn told reporters on Friday.
"This is not a day for celebration by anybody. This is a day for reflection."
Brexit supporters say goodbye, and good riddance
Hundreds of Brexit supporters gathered early Friday at Parliament Square to mark the moment, despite the ban on alcohol, fireworks and live music.
Daljit Bhullar, 60, an accountant from Kent (left) said that today was like an "Independence Day" for the UK. "It’s taken three years to get here and now it’s our time,” she said.
“There was a lot of anti-Brexit feeling but I’m glad it happened. It had to happen.”
Supporters waved the Union Jack, while others held signs saying "Bye bye," "End of EU rule," and "Leave means leave."
European leaders say 'Adieu'
European leaders have sent a message of remorse as the UK leaves the EU, but they are also trying send notes of hope and optimism for the remaining 27 member states.
President of the European Parliament David Sassoli said that tomorrow would be a "new dawn" for Europe.
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said there "will always be a seat kept" at the table for the UK if it wanted to return.
But French President Emmanuel Macron took the opportunity to send a message of alarm to the EU's remaining members, saying that Brexit offered lessons on what "lies, exaggeration and simplification" could do to democracies.
Boris Johnson calls for unity on "dawn of a new era"
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to call for unity and “national renewal” in a speech he’ll deliver an hour before the UK formally leaves the European Union.
“Our job as the government – my job – is to bring this country together and take us forward,” Johnson is expected to say in a pre-recorded speech, as the nation enters an 11-month transition period, in which the PM hopes to finalize a trade deal with the EU.
“And the most important thing to say tonight is that this is not an end but a beginning,” he will say.
“This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act.”
“It is a moment of real national renewal and change.”
“This is the dawn of a new era in which we no longer accept that your life chances – your family’s life chances – should depend on which part of the country you grow up in.”
“This is the moment when we begin to unite and level up.”
Brexit day is here, but the country's out with a flop
In a few short hours, the UK will finally leave the European Union. No less than 1,316 days since Brits shook the world by voting "to Brexit," the moment finally comes at 11 p.m local time.
It's a huge moment in British history that will have implications far beyond the borders of the UK. But at the moment it actually takes place, rather than roar into a new era of independence, Brexit will happen with a whimper.
Brexiteers wanted to hear the chimes of Big Ben as they celebrate outside the House of Parliament. They wanted a fireworks show and flowing champagne. Instead, Nigel Farage, the leader of the Brexit party, will play a recording of the bells through a loudspeaker. There will be no fireworks. And as Westminster is a controlled drinking zone, revellers have been advised to not bring along alcohol.
Instead, some of the most prominent Brexiteer voices will be celebrating in private at home, trying to reflect the fact that this monumental event falls on a country still bitterly divided over leaving the EU.
Steve Baker, the chairman of the Brexit-supporting European Research Group, said yesterday: "I will allow myself a smile, I’ll allow myself that glass of Champagne, I will enjoy myself. But I’ll celebrate discreetly, and I will celebrate in a way which is respectful of the genuine sorrow that others are feeling at the same time."
That sentiment appears to be the case across the majority of the broad Brexit coalition. However, it's unlikely to placate the 48% of voters who didn't want to leave the EU. In the coming days, expect talk of pressuring the government to pursue the softest possible Brexit to ramp up. Expect Scottish nationalists to demand the chance to have another vote on independence. And expect diehard Remainers to kickstart a campaign to one day find a way back into the EU.
Brexit might have happened, but the arguments about it in this country are far from over.