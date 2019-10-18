Parliament's Treasury Committee has demanded a fresh economic forecast on the cost of leaving the European Union with Boris Johnson's new deal, before lawmakers vote on whether to approve it on Saturday.

The group's acting chair Catherine McKinnell has written to Chancellor Sajid Javid demanding the government’s finance ministry provide an updated economic analysis.

“MPs are being asked to vote on a Brexit deal on Saturday without all the relevant information - the government must provide it urgently,” she tweeted alongside the letter.

The government last provided an economic Brexit impact assessment in November 2018. It said the UK would be worse off under all scenarios studied by Theresa May’s government.