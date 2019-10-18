TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Tomorrow's sitting in Parliament is historic and unusual. MPs have only sat on a Saturday four times before, most recently to deal with the outbreak of the Falklands War in 1982.

The first notable event will be a behind-closed-doors meeting of the European Research Group, or ERG -- the all-important bloc of Brexit hardliners in the Conservative Party, who mostly refused to support Theresa May's deal three times.

Then Boris Johnson will address Parliament from 9:30 a.m. (4:30 a.m. ET), kicking off what could be a mammoth debate in the chamber over his Brexit deal.

There is no end time specified on the order paper; discussions can continue "until any hour."

But if the deal isn't passed by 11 p.m., Johnson is required by law to request a Brexit delay -- so he'll be looking to conclude proceedings well before then.