Live updates: Boris Johnson confidence vote

By Rob Picheta

Updated 4:11 a.m. ET, June 6, 2022
1 min ago

Labour leader Keir Starmer says ousting Johnson is "in the national interest"

Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, has urged Conservative MPs to remove Boris Johnson during Monday's confidence vote.

"I think they’ve got to show some leadership and vote against the Prime Minister," Starmer said on LBC radio. "He’s lost the trust of the country, I think that’s pretty clear on all the evidence I’ve seen."

Starmer added that some in his party would prefer to keep Johnson in place, given how "damaged" the Prime Minister is in the eyes of the public.

But removing him would be in the "national interest," Starmer added.

"The public have made their mind up about this man. They don’t think he’s telling the truth, about not just Partygate, but many, many things," Starmer said.

And he predicted that even if Johnson survived Monday's vote, it would still represent "the beginning of the end" for his premiership.

8 min ago

How Monday's vote will work

The confidence vote in Boris Johnson is taking place because at least 54 Conservative MPs have submitted letters to Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers, saying they've lost confidence in their leader.

That figure represents 15% of Conservative MPs, the threshold at which a vote is triggered.

Conservative MPs will now cast votes between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. local time on whether they want Johnson to continue in his role or not.

Johnson has faced criticism on his leadership for months, especially over his role in the "Partygate" scandal that saw a litany of revelations about lockdown-breaking gatherings inside Downing Street while the rest of Britain was banned from socializing.

Crucially, this is a secret ballot -- which means that MPs who have stayed publicly loyal to Johnson could still vote to oust him (as long as they're willing to lie about it afterwards.)

If more than half of Tory MPs vote against Johnson, he'll have to step down as Conservative Party leader. He could remain as Prime Minister while a replacement is found in a Tory leadership vote, but once that person is chosen, they'll take over as Britain's leader.

19 min ago

Downing Street says Johnson "welcomes" chance to make his case to MPs

From CNN's Luke McGee in London

A Downing Street spokesperson has said Boris Johnson "welcomes" Monday's confidence vote in his leadership.

“Tonight is a chance to end months of speculation and allow the government to draw a line and move on, delivering on the people’s priorities," the spokesperson said.

"The PM welcomes the opportunity to make his case to MPs and will remind them that when they’re united and focused on the issues that matter to voters there is no more formidable political force.”

Dozens of MPs have publicly expressed their dissatisfaction with Johnson's recent performance. If Johnson fails in making his pitch on Monday, he'll have to step down.

19 min ago

Boris Johnson to face confidence vote that could end his premiership

Boris Johnson could be ousted as Britain's Prime Minister on Monday, after angry lawmakers in his own Conservative Party triggered a vote of confidence in him.

Graham Brady, the chair of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, said he had received more than the required 54 letters of no confidence to spark a poll of the party's MPs.

That vote will take place between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday local time (1 p.m. to 3 p.m. ET).

If a simple majority vote against Johnson, he'll be forced to step down as Conservative Party leader and his time as Prime Minister will end once a replacement is chosen.