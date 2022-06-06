Live updates: Boris Johnson confidence vote

Keir Starmer, the leader of the opposition Labour Party, has urged Conservative MPs to remove Boris Johnson during Monday's confidence vote.

"I think they’ve got to show some leadership and vote against the Prime Minister," Starmer said on LBC radio. "He’s lost the trust of the country, I think that’s pretty clear on all the evidence I’ve seen."

Starmer added that some in his party would prefer to keep Johnson in place, given how "damaged" the Prime Minister is in the eyes of the public.

But removing him would be in the "national interest," Starmer added.

"The public have made their mind up about this man. They don’t think he’s telling the truth, about not just Partygate, but many, many things," Starmer said.

And he predicted that even if Johnson survived Monday's vote, it would still represent "the beginning of the end" for his premiership.