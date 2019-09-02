The details of a bill aiming to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal have been revealed.

Labour MP Hilary Benn, one of the lawmakers leading the charge to seize control of the Brexit process, released the text of The European Union (Withdrawal) (no 6) Bill, which attempts to prevent a no-deal Brexit on October 31, unless Parliament consents.

"The Bill gives the Government time either to reach a new agreement with the European Union at the European Council meeting next month or to seek Parliament’s specific consent to leave the EU without a deal," Benn tweeted.

"If neither of these two conditions have been met, however, by 19th October – ie the day after the European Council meeting concludes – then the Prime Minister must send a letter to the President of the European Council requesting an Article 50 extension until 31 January 2020."

"The Bill has cross-party support from MPs who believe that the consequences of No Deal for the economy and the country would be highly damaging. No Deal is not in the national interest."

A group of opposition and rebel Conservative lawmakers are expected to back the legislation as early as Tuesday.