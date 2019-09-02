Boris Johnson to make Brexit statement
Opposition and Conservative rebel MPs release bill aimed at blocking no-deal Brexit
The details of a bill aiming to stop Prime Minister Boris Johnson from taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal have been revealed.
Labour MP Hilary Benn, one of the lawmakers leading the charge to seize control of the Brexit process, released the text of The European Union (Withdrawal) (no 6) Bill, which attempts to prevent a no-deal Brexit on October 31, unless Parliament consents.
"The Bill gives the Government time either to reach a new agreement with the European Union at the European Council meeting next month or to seek Parliament’s specific consent to leave the EU without a deal," Benn tweeted.
"If neither of these two conditions have been met, however, by 19th October – ie the day after the European Council meeting concludes – then the Prime Minister must send a letter to the President of the European Council requesting an Article 50 extension until 31 January 2020."
"The Bill has cross-party support from MPs who believe that the consequences of No Deal for the economy and the country would be highly damaging. No Deal is not in the national interest."
A group of opposition and rebel Conservative lawmakers are expected to back the legislation as early as Tuesday.
Boris Johnson is determined that the option of a no-deal Brexit should remain on the table, in order to strengthen the UK's negotiating position.
Rebels from Johnson's Conservative party have been told that if they vote in favor of the emergency no-deal legislation on Tuesday, they will be thrown out of the parliamentary party and barred from standing as a Conservative at any future election. Since Johnson only has a parliamentary majority of one, such a move is seen as making a general election more likely.
David Gauke, a former justice secretary and key member of the group of Conservative rebels, accused the Prime Minister of taking a "confrontational" approach. "I don't think there seems to be a huge effort to persuade people to support the government this week. I think they seem to be quite prepared for there to be a rebellion, then to purge those who support the rebellion from the party," he told the BBC.
Speculation is mounting that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson could call an early election in an effort to thwart rebels within his own party who want to stop him taking Britain out of the European Union without a deal, according to UK media reports.
Rumors of an imminent announcement of swirled after Johnson unexpectedly called a meeting of his Cabinet for Monday evening, the UK's Press Association reported, on the eve of what's expected to be a tumultuous first day of the new parliamentary term.
A group of opposition and rebel Conservative lawmakers are expected to table legislation on Tuesday that would force Johnson to seek an extension to the Brexit process if he fails to agree a new deal with the EU.