Johnson is facing more grilling on language he has used in the past. There is a loud groan in the audience when Sky News Political Editor Beth Rigby brings up his past comment in which he likened Muslim women to bank-robbers.

"Of course, occasionally some plaster comes off the ceiling" as a result of a phrase he uses, Johnson says.

But he adds that one of the reasons the public feels alienated from politicians is that they feel they are "not speaking as we find, covering everything up in bureaucratic platitudes."

"Of course I'm sorry for the offence that I've caused, but I will continue to speak as directly as I can," he adds, to applause.