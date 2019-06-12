Boris Johnson to launch bid to become UK Prime Minister: live updates
Jacob Rees-Mogg arrives at Johnson's launch event
Boris Johnson looks like he's already secured a high-profile backer in his bid to become prime minister.
Jacob Rees-Mogg, a hard Brexiteer and a favorite of the Conservative grassroots membership, has arrived at his launch event and greeted members of the media.
Johnson is expected to make his appearance soon.
How the Conservative leadership contest will work
Johnson will join a lengthy list of leadership rivals, most of whom have already launched their bids. Because the Conservatives are the UK's governing party, the winner of the race automatically becomes prime minister -- and steps into a paralyzing Brexit impasse which Theresa May has tried and failed to break.
The current longlist of ten candidates will be whittled down by Conservative lamwakers, in a process that starts this week. Those running will need to pick up an increasing number of endorsements at each stage, until just two remain standing.
Those two candidates will then face a straight vote by the party's grassroots members, with the winner announced towards the end of July.
Johnson's hard Brexit-backing credentials are matched by several candidates in the race and will be popular with the membership. But other candidates warn that pursuing a no-deal Brexit -- the route Johnson has endorsed -- would cause economic damage and would fail to pass Parliament.
The former mayor of London is the bookmakers' favorite to triumph in the race, but a series of debates and weeks of campaigning could cause a few twists in the tale.
Boris Johnson, a gaffe-prone successor to Theresa May?
Boris Johnson may feel that Wednesday is his date with destiny.
The former Mayor of London and Foreign Secretary has long held ambitions to reach the summit of British politics. He's built an international profile, crafted a bumbling public persona and become a favorite of grassroots Conservative voters, but is yet to launch a concerted effort to take the keys to Downing Street.
Today, that finally changes. As Britain battles its worst political crisis since World War II, Johnson will formally kickstart his effort to replace Theresa May and become the UK's prime minister.
He enters the race as the clear frontrunner, with lawmakers lining up behind him and Brexiteers lapping up his hard stance on leaving the EU. But longstanding opposition from a number of Conservative lawmakers and a history of gaffes and controversial comments could prove an obstacle in Johnson's attempts.
Johnson's press conference begins at 11 a.m. ET local time (6 a.m. ET). He'll unveil his vision for Brexit and his plans for the country, and he'll likely face a grilling from a few members of the media.