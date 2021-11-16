See what Belarus-Poland border looks like after violence erupted:

Migrants are stranded in freezing conditions at the Poland-Belarus and “there is very little sign at this point of any side backing down,” CNN’s Matthew Chance reported on Tuesday from the site.

The crowds were sprayed with water cannon after tensions escalated with Polish forces on Tuesday morning. “There was something acrid in the water” that stung people’s eyes and made others cough, Chance reported from within the crowds.

He said temperatures drop to “well below freezing at night” and can plunge dangerously low in Belarus in the depths of winter.

“This humanitarian crisis is running against the clock of the seasons … we really are going to have an acutely serious situation” if temperatures fall in the coming days and weeks, he said.

People are without sufficient shelter — most only have access to a tent or a sleeping bag, and a few clothes, as the crisis drags on.

“Everybody’s wet, everybody’s hungry,” Chance said, summarising the sentiment among many of the migrants gathered at the site.