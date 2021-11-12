Poland says Belarus is using migrants for "propaganda," while rights groups criticize Polish pushbacks
From CNN's Antonia Mortensen, Fred Pleitgen and Kara Fox
Poland has accused the Belarusian regime of using migrants as propaganda tools, amping up a war of words as the humanitarian and geopolitical crisis on their border continues.
"Migrants are used as instruments by the Lukashenka regime. In the Kuźnica area, a group of women and children was moved to the fence, only so that the Belarusian services could prepare propaganda material," the Polish Ministry of Defense said in a tweet Friday.
Polish authorities also said Friday that 223 border crossing attempts had been made by migrants on Thursday from the Belarusian side.
The Polish Border Guard press office told CNN that out of those people, 18 were able to apply for international protection in Poland.
Over 4,500 people have tried to cross the border since the start of this month, it added.
The Polish Ministry of Defense shared a video on their official Twitter account on Friday, purportedly showing migrants crossing the Kuznica border crossing on the Belarusian side.
Poland is under fire by international aid organizations who say they are breaching international law by pushing asylum seekers back into Belarus, instead of accepting their applications for international protection. Poland stands by their actions, saying they are legal.
Belarus airline bans Syrians, Yemenis and Iraqis flying from Turkey
From CNN’s Anna Chernova in Moscow
Belarusian air carrier Belavia is banning citizens from Iraq, Syria and Yemen from boarding flights from Turkey to Belarus, according to an official statement published by the airline on Friday.
“In accordance with the decision of the competent authorities of Turkey, from November 12, 2021, citizens of Iraq, Syria, and Yemen will not be admitted on flights from Turkey to Belarus,” the statement said.
Some background: The European Union was reportedly considering sanctions against third-country airlines for allegedly contributing to the crisis on the Belarus-Poland border by transporting people to Minsk, the Belarusian capital.
Turkey's Foreign Ministry fought back against claims it was contributing to the crisis on Thursday. "We refuse to be portrayed as part of a problem which Turkey is not a party to," the ministry said Thursday.
"Furthermore, we find it to be intentional that a globally prominent company like Turkish Airlines is targeted even though information on this issue is shared transparently," the ministry added.
Russia has also denied any involvement in the refugee crisis in Europe or assisting people in getting into Belarus, saying that it "has nothing to do with what is happening on the border of Belarus and Poland."
When asked to comment on possible sanctions against Russian airline Aeroflot for allegedly helping refugees travel into Belarus via Moscow on Thursday, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov dismissed the accusations, calling them “planted news.”
Peskov added that they had seen statements from Aeroflot demonstrating that it “did not provide and is not providing transportation of migrants to Minsk.”
The Kremlin spokesperson added that “even if some airlines are engaged in this, it in no way contradicts any international regulations."
53 min ago
Border situation "catastrophic" for migrants, UN says
From CNN's Katharina Krebs in Moscow
The situation at a refugee camp on the Belarus border with Poland is “catastrophic” and will be “even worse” in a day’s time, a representative for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said, following a visit to the area on Thursday.
“Something must be done. The supplies of humanitarian aid that we are bringing through Red Cross will continue for the next days," Mulusew Mamo, UNHCR representative in Belarus said.
Mamo was joined by representatives from the International Organization for Migration and the Belarusian Red Cross Society during the inspection, the Belarus State Border Committee said in a statement.
The UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi said in a tweet that the “priorities now are to prevent loss of life and move people to safer locations in Belarus. We appreciate access and are ready to assist in finding solutions," he said.
People fleeing war and conflict have been making their way to the Poland-Belarus border en masse for weeks, with 4,300 recorded border crossing attempts recorded this month alone, according to Polish authorities.
Migrants have described brutal journeys at the border, including beatings, drinking water from puddles, and sleeping in freezing conditions in the forest.
The Poland-Belarus border crisis is escalating. Here's what you need to know
Thousands of people are trapped between two borders on Europe's frontier, in conditions deemed "catastrophic" by the UNHCR.
The West has accused authoritarian Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko of orchestrating a border crisis with Poland, using the migrants as a pawn in a political power play.
Lukashenko's government has repeatedly denied such claims, instead blaming the West for the crossings and poor treatment of migrants.
Humanitarian groups are also accusing Poland's ruling nationalists of violating the international law by pushing people back into Belarus, instead of accepting their applications for asylum. Poland says its actions are legal.
Here's what else you need to know:
Migrants are trapped in terrible conditions: The situation at the border remains fluid, with at least 800 people currently camped out in a makeshift camp on the Belarusian side of the closed Kuznica border crossing, Polish authorities told CNN on Friday. Hundreds more have been "transported to other places by Belarusian services," they said.
A Polish border guard press officer told CNN that around 4,000 migrants were camped out along the border on Wednesday night.
Meanwhile, the Belarus State Border Committee reported Tuesday that there are about 2,000 refugees on the border line, including women and children, who are threatened by weather conditions and lack of food and water.
Most of the migrants are from the Middle East and Asia and are hoping to travel on from Poland deeper into Europe. They've been gathering on the Belarusian side of the Kuznica border crossing -- which was shut on Tuesday -- for weeks.
Russia stands by Belarus: Russia, Belarus' largest (and most important) political and economic partner, has defended Minsk's handling of the issue and has denied any involvement in the crisis.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Moscow "has nothing to do with what is happening on the border of Belarus and Poland." And on Monday, Peskov said Belarus was taking all necessary measures to act legally.
Russia underlined its support for the Lukashenko regime by performing joint military exercises over Belarus airspace on Wednesday.
The two long-range Russian Tupolev Tu-22M3 supersonic long-range bombers practiced "issues of interaction with ground control points" with armed forces of both countries, the Russian Ministry of Defense said Wednesday.
Poland's government ramps up nationalist rhetoric: Polish President Andrzej Duda visited the border late on Thursday in a show of solidarity with the military, police and border guards. Earlier in the day, Duda addressed thousands of Poles who marched through Warsaw to celebrate Independence Day.
In a speech with nationalistic references in support of the government’s strict policy of keeping the border with Belarus closed to migrants, he said: “We have always been, we are and we will be part of a Europe based on Christian values, which are also the foundations of our tradition and culture."
“The time has come when you need to defend your homeland. But we need to guard its borders more than before,” Duda said, adding: “It must be done with dedication, with sleepless nights, in coldness, in hardship, in a very ungrateful situation to which we were forced by the hybrid actions of the Belarusian regime against Poland and against the European Union.”
Ukraine beefs up its borders: Neighboring Ukraine said it will hold military drills in an area near its borders with Poland and Belarus to counter a potential migrant crisis on Thursday, with some 8,500 servicemen and police expected to participate in the exercises, along with military aircraft, including 15 helicopters.
The US and EU prep new Belarus sanctions: The White House's National Security Council said Wednesday that the US is preparing "follow-up sanctions" designed to hold Belarusian leaders accountable for "ongoing attacks on democracy, human rights and international norms." The spokesperson did not specify when the new measures would come into place. This is the second round of sanctions announced by the US in recent months.
Germany's acting Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told German parliament on Thursday that the EU had decided to "expand and tighten its sanctions against Lukashenko's regime" at a meeting of foreign ministers in Brussels.