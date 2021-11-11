Syrian man details beatings and grueling conditions at border
Youssef Atallah, a 37-year-old Syrian, recently arrived in Poland after his third attempt at crossing the border from Belarus.
Speaking at a refugee center in Białystok, in northeastern Poland, Atallah said that upon arriving at the border, guards caught his group of four and he was beaten, leaving him with facial injuries, a broken nose and bruised ribs.
"They took us to the forbidden area. That was the first try to cross the border to Poland," he told CNN. He said Belarusian officials refused to provide medical aid and repeatedly told them to head to Poland rather than return to Minsk.
While making their way through the forest, the group got separated while trying to flee Polish guards, he said. While making the journey into Poland, Atallah said he had no food and drank water from a swamp.
"I saw stuff left by another refugee group (and) I found a cube of sugar. I just start sucking on it because I can't chew, I can't bite or anything," he said.
Atallah said that his memory of the journey was clouded by the medical issues he's faced as a result of the beatings. He understands, however, that he spent three days in the forest before he was picked up by Polish police and brought to the refugee center.
Atallah said the experience he's had with Polish guards and at the refugee center has been starkly different to his experience with Belarusian officers.
"They are very kind with us actually. They took me to the hospital and the crew at the hospital are marvelous. The doctors even gave me clothes," he said.
Despite the treacherous journey, Atallah said he'd make the trip again for his family, citing an even more perilous situation back in Syria.
22 min ago
There's a tense standoff on the Poland-Belarus border. Here's what you need to know
Thousands of people are stranded at the border between Poland and Belarus in terrible conditions, trapped at the center of an intensifying geopolitical dispute.
The migrants -- most of whom are from the Middle East and Asia, and who are hoping to travel on from Poland deeper into Europe -- have been gathering on the Belarusian side of the Kuznica border crossing. Authorities closed the crossing on Tuesday, with aerial footage showing large crowds congregating in the area.
Polish authorities said Thursday that since the beginning of November, there have been 4,300 recorded border crossing attempts. The Polish border guard said it had recorded around 1,000 crossing attempts in the last two days, including some "large-scale" efforts with groups of more than 100 people trying to breach the fence. Polish authorities have detained small numbers of people and immediately sent others back to Belarus.
A Polish border guard representative told CNN earlier this week that some of the migrants had been pushed toward the barriers by Belarusian services.
Facing dire conditions: Charities say people stuck in the border area are battling freezing weather and lack food and medical attention.
Polish authorities said seven migrants have been found dead on Poland's side of the border, with reports of more deaths in Belarus.
Humanitarian groups are also accusing Poland's ruling nationalists of violating the international right to asylum by pushing people back into Belarus instead of accepting their applications for protection. Poland says its actions are legal.
Stuck in a geopolitical crisis: Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has previously been accused of manufacturing a migrant crisis on the border by the Prime Ministers of neighbors Poland, Latvia and Lithuania, leading Poland to adopt a bill in October for the construction of a wall along its border with Belarus.
Lukashenko's government has repeatedly denied such claims, instead blaming the West for the crossings and treatment of migrants.
Russia, Belarus' largest (and most important) political and economic partner, has defended Minsk's handling of the issue. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Belarus was taking all necessary measures to act legally on Monday.
The war of words is escalating: The EU has said it is likely to impose further sanctions on Belarus, with the European Commission labeling it "a gangster regime" on Tuesday and criticizing Lukashenko over his "false promises" that it said lured migrants to the border believing they will gain "easy entry into the EU."
On Wednesday, Polish authorities posted two videos from the border that they claim shows Belarus troops firing into the ground and scuffling with people. Poland said the footage shows the tactics employed by the Belarusian services to intimidate migrants in their presence. CNN cannot verify that claim as the video is not clear enough to say what is happening.
Meanwhile, the Polish government has been sending text messages to foreign cell phone numbers in the border area which read: "The Polish border is sealed. BLR [Belarus] authorities told you lies. Go back to Minsk!" The message ends by warning migrants against taking pills from Belarusian soldiers -- referring to a claim from Polish officials that a migrant was given a tablet before falling ill and dying.
16 min ago
Germany's Merkel asks Putin to "exert his influence" to ease tensions
From CNN's Nadine Schmidt and Kara Fox
Outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel has urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to “exert his influence” on Belarusian president Alexander Lukashenko to stop the escalating crisis on the border.
"Human beings are being used. They are victims of a misanthropic policy and something needs to be done about this," Merkel said in a joint press conference with Latvian Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins and Portuguese Prime Minister Antonio Costa on Wednesday.
Merkel thanked countries that are trying to protect the borders of Latvia, Lithuania and Poland under pressure from flow of migrants.
She called for a humane solution to the crisis, while stressing the importance of securing the EU borders simultaneously.
Some background: In 2015, Merkel's so-called open-door refugee policy was both hailed as the epitome of a liberal, compassionate approach to migration and condemned as the nail in the coffin of the European project.
As a result of that policy, Germany has received more asylum applications than any other EU country since 2015 -- and remains the top destination for people seeking protection in Europe today, even though Merkel agreed to cut down migration in 2018.
In recent months, Poland, Lithuania and Latvia have also seen a surge of people attempting to enter their countries from Belarus. Many of the people are hoping to travel on from Poland deeper into Europe. Lithuania declared a state of emergency for a month, which went into effect at midnight on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, video from Belarus state media showed children shouting "Germany, Germany" towards the barrier on Tuesday.
In an interview with the German tabloid Bild on Tuesday, acting Interior Minister Horst Seehofer called on the EU for support, saying: "Poland or Germany cannot handle this on their own."
''We have to help the Polish government secure the external border. That would actually be the task of the EU Commission. I am now appealing to it to take action. All EU states must stand together here, because Lukashenko, with the support of Russia's President Vladimir Putin, is using human fate to destabilize the West," he told BIld.
"That's why we have to stand together now," Seehofer said, adding: "Poland or Germany cannot do this alone."