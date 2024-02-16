World
Jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny dies, prison service says

By Sophie Tanno and Karl de Vries, CNN

Updated 7:55 a.m. ET, February 16, 2024
1 min ago

European leaders pay tribute to Navalny, saying he fought for "freedom and democracy"

From CNN's Nadine Schmidt and Sophie Tanno

European leaders have paid tribute to jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny following reports of his death in prison on Friday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Navalny “paid for his courage with his life."

Scholz said that he was ''very sad'' about reports of Navalny's death, adding it was ''a terrible sign'' of how Russia had changed in recent years.

In 2020, Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent, and was airlifted from the Siberian city of Omsk to a hospital in Berlin. Navalny spent 32 days at Berlin’s Charite hospital, 24 of them in intensive care, before doctors deemed his condition had improved sufficiently for him to be discharged. Navalny remained in Germany after his treatment to continue his rehabilitation.  

Meanwhile, President of the European Council Charles Michel wrote in a post on X: "Alexey Navalny fought for the values of freedom and democracy. For the sake of his ideals, he made the ultimate sacrifice."

"I extend my deepest condolences to his family. And to those who fight for democracy around the world in the darkest conditions."
"Fighters die. But the fight for freedom never ends."
6 min ago

US seeking confirmation of Navalny's death, national security adviser says

By CNN's Donald Judd

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C, on February 14.
National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks during a press briefing at the White House in Washington, D.C, on February 14. Mark Schiefelbein/AP

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan offered the Biden administration’s first response to reports that Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny has died in a Russian prison. 

“If it's confirmed, it is a terrible tragedy, and given the Russian government's long and sordid history of doing harm to its opponents, it raises real and obvious questions about what happened here,” Sullivan told NPR on Friday morning. “But I’ll withhold further comments on until we learn more, and we are actively seeking confirmation, as I know, Mr Navalny’s family is as well, and will determine from there what comes next.” 

President Joe Biden previously told reporters in 2021 that he warned Russian president Vladimir Putin that the consequences would be “devastating for Russia,” if Navalny died in prison during the US-Russia summit in Geneva, Switzerland.

The administration has repeatedly called for Navalny’s “immediate” release, while CNN has reported Biden called for Navalny’s release in his first phone call with Putin after taking office in 2021.

12 min ago

"All necessary measures" were taken to try to save Navalny, Russia's prison service says

From CNN's Anna Chernova and Simon Cullen

Jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link from the IK-3 penal colony during a hearing of his complaint on restrictions placed on which books and reading material he can access in prison, at the Supreme Court in Moscow, Russia, on January 11.
Jailed Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is seen on a screen via a video link from the IK-3 penal colony during a hearing of his complaint on restrictions placed on which books and reading material he can access in prison, at the Supreme Court in Moscow, Russia, on January 11. Vera Savina/AFP/Getty Images

Russia’s prison service says “all necessary measures” were taken to try to save Alexey Navalny.

In a statement, the Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia (FSIN) said Navalny felt unwell after a walk on Friday and “almost immediately” lost consciousness.

“Medical personnel from the institution arrived promptly, and an ambulance team was called. All necessary resuscitation measures were taken, but they did not yield positive results. 

“Emergency medical doctors confirmed the death of the convicted individual.

“The causes of death are being determined.”

13 min ago

"I love you more and more": Navalny's final social media post on Valentine's Day

From CNN's Anna Chernova

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny's final post on social media platform Telegram was on Wednesday, February 14, when he paid tribute to his wife on Valentine's Day.

The post was made just two days before his death was announced by the Russian prison service on Friday.

"Baby, everything is like a song with you," the post reads.

"There are cities between us, the take-off light of airfields, blue snowstorms and thousands of kilometers.

"But I feel that you are near every second, and I love you more and more."

15 min ago

Navalny made global headlines when he was poisoned with a nerve agent in 2020. Here's how it all unfolded

From CNN's Laura Smith-Spark and Zamira Rahim

Alexey Navalny on a hospital bed surrounded by his wife and two children as his treatment continues at Charite Hospital in Berlin, Germany on September 15, 2020.
Alexey Navalny on a hospital bed surrounded by his wife and two children as his treatment continues at Charite Hospital in Berlin, Germany on September 15, 2020. Alexey Navalny/Instagram/Anadolu/Getty Images

Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny fell gravely ill in August 2020 while on a return flight to Moscow from the Siberian city of Tomsk. The pilot made an emergency landing in Omsk, where Navalny was taken to hospital for urgent treatment before being transferred to Germany, still critically ill.     

The German government said Navalny was poisoned with a chemical agent from the Novichok group, a conclusion supported by two other labs in France and Sweden. Novichok agents are highly unusual, so much so that very few scientists outside of Russia have any real experience in dealing with them.   

A subsequent Bellingcat-CNN investigation found that an elite team in Russia's FSB security service, made up of about six to 10 agents, had trailed Navalny for more than three years. One of those agents revealed in a sting that the lethal nerve agent Novichok had been planted in the activist’s underpants.   

Despite these revelations, Navalny said he did not believe there would be an investigation in Russia.

"It has become so obvious that it was Putin personally who was behind this," he said.   

Nonetheless, once mostly recovered, the activist announced his plan to go back to Russia, saying: "There was never a question for me whether to return or not, never.”   

18 min ago

US had repeatedly warned Russia over harm to Navalny

By CNN's Shania Shelton

The condition of Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny had been repeatedly raised by the Biden administration. US President Joe Biden called for Navalny’s release in his first phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin after taking office in 2021, and raised the issue during a summit with his Russian counterpart that June.

“I made it clear to him that I believe the consequences of that would be devastating for Russia,” Biden said at the time.

He continued, “What do you think happens when he’s saying it’s not about hurting Navalny, all the stuff he says to rationalize the treatment of Navalny, and then he dies in prison?… It’s about trust. It’s about their ability to influence other nations in a positive way.”

The issue had remained at the forefront of US-Russia relations.

"We have communicated to the Russian government that they are responsible for what happens to Mr. Navalny while he's in their custody and they will be held accountable by the international community," spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a briefing in December.

26 min ago

Navalny spokesperson says lawyer is traveling to town where he was serving his sentence

Exterior view of the IK-3 penal colony in the city of Vladimir, Russia, on April 20, 2021.
Exterior view of the IK-3 penal colony in the city of Vladimir, Russia, on April 20, 2021. Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP/Getty Images

Alexey Navalny’s spokesperson, Kira Yarmysh, says Navalny’s lawyer is traveling to Kharp, Russia, where the Kremlin critic had been serving his sentence.

"The Federal Penitentiary Service of Russia in the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug is spreading the news of Alexey Navalny's death in IK-3. We have no confirmation of this yet. Alexey's lawyer is currently on his way to Kharp. As soon as we have some information, we will report on it," she posted on X, formerly Twitter.

44 min ago

Inside the infamous Russian penal colony where Navanly was in custody

In January 2024, CNN's Matthew Chance reported on what life is like inside one of Russia's notorious penal colonies, nicknamed the "Polar Wolf" for its remote location and proximity to the Arctic.

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny was being held here when his death was announced on February 16, 2024, by Russian state media, citing the country's prison service.

48 min ago

Navalny was long a thorn in the side of Putin

From Rob Picheta, CNN

Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny walks to take his seat in a Pobeda airlines plane heading to Moscow before take-off from Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) in Schoenefeld, southeast of Berlin, on January 17, 2021.
Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny walks to take his seat in a Pobeda airlines plane heading to Moscow before take-off from Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) in Schoenefeld, southeast of Berlin, on January 17, 2021. Kirill Kudryavtsev/AFP/Getty Images

Alexey Navalny had long been a thorn in the side of President Vladimir Putin, exposing corruption in high places, campaigning against the ruling United Russia party, and orchestrating some of the biggest anti-government protests seen in recent years.

He returned to Russia in 2021 from Germany, where he had been treated after being poisoned with Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent.

Upon his return, Navalnvy was swiftly arrested on charges he dismissed as politically motivated. He has been incarcerated ever since.