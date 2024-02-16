European leaders have paid tribute to jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny following reports of his death in prison on Friday.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Navalny “paid for his courage with his life."

Scholz said that he was ''very sad'' about reports of Navalny's death, adding it was ''a terrible sign'' of how Russia had changed in recent years.

In 2020, Navalny was poisoned with Novichok, a Soviet-era nerve agent, and was airlifted from the Siberian city of Omsk to a hospital in Berlin. Navalny spent 32 days at Berlin’s Charite hospital, 24 of them in intensive care, before doctors deemed his condition had improved sufficiently for him to be discharged. Navalny remained in Germany after his treatment to continue his rehabilitation.

Meanwhile, President of the European Council Charles Michel wrote in a post on X: "Alexey Navalny fought for the values of freedom and democracy. For the sake of his ideals, he made the ultimate sacrifice."