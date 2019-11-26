Deadly earthquake hits Albania
Rubble is piled up after deadly earthquake
At least 14 people were killed and hundreds more were injured after a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Albania today.
Crews are searching for people who were reported missing. Here's a look at the destruction:
What it looks like on the ground in Durres
Elizana Xhameta took video of the aftermath of the Albania earthquake in Durres.
The video appears to show what remains of the Hotel Palma, which was seven floors tall.
Here's where the earthquake happened
The epicenter of today's earthquake in Albania was near the port city of Durres, about 20 miles from the capital Tirana. Social media videos from the area show several buildings have collapsed.
Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama's office revised the death toll upwards several times today. At least four victims died in Durres, a spokesperson for Rama told CNN. Another two died in Thumane, one person died after jumping from a building in panic in Kurbin, and one victim died while driving on a badly damaged road in Lezhe, the spokesperson added.
