The epicenter of today's earthquake in Albania was near the port city of Durres, about 20 miles from the capital Tirana. Social media videos from the area show several buildings have collapsed.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama's office revised the death toll upwards several times today. At least four victims died in Durres, a spokesperson for Rama told CNN. Another two died in Thumane, one person died after jumping from a building in panic in Kurbin, and one victim died while driving on a badly damaged road in Lezhe, the spokesperson added.