World
Live TV
Edition
Edition
Live Updates

Deadly earthquake hits Albania

By Meg Wagner and Mike Hayes, CNN

Updated 8:52 a.m. ET, November 26, 2019
2 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
1 min ago

Here's where the earthquake happened

The epicenter of today's earthquake in Albania was near the port city of Durres, about 20 miles from the capital Tirana. Social media videos from the area show several buildings have collapsed.

Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama's office revised the death toll upwards several times today. At least four victims died in Durres, a spokesperson for Rama told CNN. Another two died in Thumane, one person died after jumping from a building in panic in Kurbin, and one victim died while driving on a badly damaged road in Lezhe, the spokesperson added.

7 min ago

A deadly earthquake hit Albania today

From CNN's Raja Razek, Alba Prifti, Ben Westcott and Rob Picheta

At least 14 people have been killed, several more are missing and hundreds have been injured after an earthquake struck Albania on Tuesday, 

The quake, which had a preliminary rating of 6.4 magnitude, hit the European nation at an approximate depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles) early Tuesday local time, according to the United States Geological Survey.