Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis asked residents on the island of Samos to remain alert in the aftermath of the quake.
"Samos has withstood," Mitsotakis said on Twitter. "Authorities are heading to the island to address the problems. I am being constantly updated and I am asking the residents to be on alert during the time that metaseismic activity continues."
The quake's epicenter was in the sea 19 kilometers north of the island, at a depth of 2 kilometers from the surface according to Greece's Institute of Geodynamics.