Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead this year's list of contenders for the annual MTV award show with 10 nominations each.

Among these categories are video of the year, where Grande's rom-com fueled "thank u, next" and Swift's pride-themed "You Need to Calm Down" were both recognized. Each track was also nominated for other categories, including song of the year and best pop video. Hannah Lux Davis, who directed "thank u, next," and Drew Kirsch and Swift, who directed "You Need to Calm Down," were also recognized in the directing category.

New artist nods: The VMA nominations have also recognized recent break-through talent Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X. Each are up for best new artist. They both also received nominations for video of the year — Eilish for "Bad Guys" and Lil Nas for "Old Town Road (Remix)," which features Billy Ray Cyrus.

There are two new categories:

Best K-Pop : It includes a nomination for "Boy With Luv" from BTS, featuring Halsey.

: It includes a nomination for "Boy With Luv" from BTS, featuring Halsey. Video for good: It includes nominations for John Legend's socially conscious "Preach" and Lil Dicky's "Earth," which donates proceeds from that song's sales to environmental charities.

Other stand-outs include both a song of the year and a best collaboration nomination for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's duet "Shallow" from their 2018 remake of "A Star is Born." The song won two Grammy Awards earlier this year, including best pop/duo group performance, as well as the Oscar for best original song. Lady Gaga was recently asked to join the Motion Picture Academy.

The best hip hop category includes a nomination for DJ Khaled's "Higher," which features the work of Legend and the late Nipsey Hussle.

