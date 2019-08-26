The 2019 MTV VMAs
US soccer players Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are presenting tonight
Tonight's presenters include Ice-T, John Travolta, Rick Ross, Salt-N-Pepa, Jonathan Van Ness from Netflix's "Queer Eye" and US soccer players Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris.
There will also be a mini reunion of stars from "The Sopranos." Actors Drea De Matteo, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Vincent Pastore are presenting. Perhaps this is a nod to the event's New Jersey setting? Perhaps it will double as a plug for the HBO show's upcoming prequel movie?
What the stars are wearing on the VMA red carpet
Lizzo, Taylor Swift and other artists hit the red carpet hours before the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Here's a look at what they're wearing:
Taylor Swift
Lizzo
Zara Larsson
Megan Thee Stallion
Shawn Mendes
Lil Nas X
Normani
Actress Keke Palmer
DJ Khaled
Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead the VMA nominations
Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead this year's list of contenders for the annual MTV award show with 10 nominations each.
Among these categories are video of the year, where Grande's rom-com fueled "thank u, next" and Swift's pride-themed "You Need to Calm Down" were both recognized. Each track was also nominated for other categories, including song of the year and best pop video. Hannah Lux Davis, who directed "thank u, next," and Drew Kirsch and Swift, who directed "You Need to Calm Down," were also recognized in the directing category.
New artist nods: The VMA nominations have also recognized recent break-through talent Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X. Each are up for best new artist. They both also received nominations for video of the year — Eilish for "Bad Guys" and Lil Nas for "Old Town Road (Remix)," which features Billy Ray Cyrus.
There are two new categories:
- Best K-Pop: It includes a nomination for "Boy With Luv" from BTS, featuring Halsey.
- Video for good: It includes nominations for John Legend's socially conscious "Preach" and Lil Dicky's "Earth," which donates proceeds from that song's sales to environmental charities.
Other stand-outs include both a song of the year and a best collaboration nomination for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's duet "Shallow" from their 2018 remake of "A Star is Born." The song won two Grammy Awards earlier this year, including best pop/duo group performance, as well as the Oscar for best original song. Lady Gaga was recently asked to join the Motion Picture Academy.
The best hip hop category includes a nomination for DJ Khaled's "Higher," which features the work of Legend and the late Nipsey Hussle.
What you need to know about tonight's MTV Video Music Awards
Comedian and author Sebastian Maniscalco will host this year's MTV Video Music Awards in Newark, New Jersey.
Here's what we know about tonight's show:
- Who's nominated? Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande are tied with 10 nominations each. Up-and-coming talent like Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X also have nominations this year, as does DJ Khaled's "Higher," which features the work of John Legend and the late Nipsey Hussle.
- What they get if they win: Artists take home the coveted Moon Man statues.
- Who's performing? Swift also has the honor of opening this year's festivities and the Jonas Brothers will perform remotely from, according to a release, an "iconic location along the New Jersey shoreline." Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes will also be on hand with their single, "Señorita." Other performers include Lizzo, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Rosalía, A$AP Ferg, Big Sean, H.E.R., Normani and Ozuna.
- Other special recognitions: MTV will recognize Missy Elliott and Marc Jacobs with special awards. Elliott, who dropped a surprise album on Friday, will also receive this year's Video Vanguard Award. The award recognizes her work in both music and film. Jacobs will be the ceremony's inaugural recipient of the MTV Fashion Trailblazer Award — a partnership with the Council of Fashion Designers of America.