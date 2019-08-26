Live TV
Edition
Edition

Follow CNN

Live Updates

The 2019 MTV VMAs

By Lisa Respers France and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 8:22 p.m. ET, August 26, 2019
1 min ago

Sebastian Maniscalco feels real Jersey, but he's not

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

Sebastian Maniscalco, the host of this year's VMAs, felt as New Jersey as the shore, but actually he was born in Illinois.

The L.A.-based comedian had plenty to say about Jersey, where the awards show was held, in his opening monologue.

"We're celebrating music the way it always was intended," he said. "In a hockey rink in the middle off Newark."

He also poked some fun at social media and influencers.

"Jersey has had one influencer for the past 40 years and that's Bruce Springsteen," Maniscalco said.

His opening was followed by Cardi B winning the first award of the night for best hip hop.

9 min ago

Taylor Swift opens VMAs with all the rainbows

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

Taylor Swift continued her support of the LGBTQ community and all things colorful with her MTV VMAs opening performance.

Drag performers and voguers joined her as she replicated a bit of her music video for "You Need To Calm Down" complete with the beach chairs.

That was before she donned a jacket and grabbed her guitar to sing her ballad "Lover."

It was the first time Swift had performed since dropping her new album. Earlier she said on Instagram that she'd be gifting viewers with not one, but two songs.

Billboard reported that some of the drag performers, who joined Swift on stage, also performed with Miley Cyrus on the VMAs in 2015.

15 min ago

Here's who is performing at the VMAs tonight

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards, along with Lizzo, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Lil Nas X and Rosalía, MTV announced.

Cabello released her debut solo album, "CAMILA," in January 2018 to rave reviews. She took home artist of the year and video of the year at the 2018 VMAs.

Mendes recently released two new singles, "If I Can't Have You" and his collaboration with Cabello, "Senorita."

Lizzo has been charting around the world with "Juice," "Good As Hell" and "Tempo," featuring Missy Elliott.

Bad Bunny, originally from Puerto Rico, is one of the top Latin urban artists of the moment and one of the pioneers of the Latin Trap movement.

Balvin, originally from Medellin, Colombia, is one of the top streaming music artists in the world.

Lil Nas X is known for the song of the year, "Old Town Road," featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.

Rosalía is making a global splash with her hit interpretations of flamenco music.

27 min ago

Normani's abs though...

Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images
Dia Dipasupil / Getty Images

Let's take a moment to recognize why folks were going crazy over Normani. She is showing OUT on the VMAs red carpet.

The "Motivation" singer gave us plenty of that to get into the gym.

Twitter thought so too.

And oh yeah, there's an awards show tonight, too.

36 min ago

US soccer players Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are presenting tonight

United States' forward Alex Morgan (L) and United States' defender Ali Krieger celebrate with the trophy after the France 2019 Womens World Cup football final match between USA and the Netherlands on July 7, 2019.
United States' forward Alex Morgan (L) and United States' defender Ali Krieger celebrate with the trophy after the France 2019 Womens World Cup football final match between USA and the Netherlands on July 7, 2019. CHRISTOPHE SIMON/AFP/Getty Images

Tonight's presenters include Ice-T, John Travolta, Rick Ross, Salt-N-Pepa, Jonathan Van Ness from Netflix's "Queer Eye" and US soccer players Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris.

There will also be a mini reunion of stars from "The Sopranos." Actors Drea De Matteo, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Vincent Pastore are presenting. Perhaps this is a nod to the event's New Jersey setting? Perhaps it will double as a plug for the HBO show's upcoming prequel movie?

51 min ago

What the stars are wearing on the VMA red carpet

Lizzo, Taylor Swift and other artists hit the red carpet hours before the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Here's a look at what they're wearing:

Taylor Swift

Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Viacom
Manny Carabel/Getty Images for Viacom

Lizzo

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Zara Larsson 

 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for MTV
 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for MTV

Megan Thee Stallion

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

Shawn Mendes

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Lil Nas X

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Normani

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for MTV

Actress Keke Palmer

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

DJ Khaled 

JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images
JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

1 hr 10 min ago

Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead the VMA nominations

From CNN's Whitney Friedlander

Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead this year's list of contenders for the annual MTV award show with 10 nominations each.

Among these categories are video of the year, where Grande's rom-com fueled "thank u, next" and Swift's pride-themed "You Need to Calm Down" were both recognized. Each track was also nominated for other categories, including song of the year and best pop video. Hannah Lux Davis, who directed "thank u, next," and Drew Kirsch and Swift, who directed "You Need to Calm Down," were also recognized in the directing category.

New artist nods: The VMA nominations have also recognized recent break-through talent Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X. Each are up for best new artist. They both also received nominations for video of the year — Eilish for "Bad Guys" and Lil Nas for "Old Town Road (Remix)," which features Billy Ray Cyrus.

There are two new categories:

  • Best K-Pop: It includes a nomination for "Boy With Luv" from BTS, featuring Halsey.
  • Video for good: It includes nominations for John Legend's socially conscious "Preach" and Lil Dicky's "Earth," which donates proceeds from that song's sales to environmental charities.

Other stand-outs include both a song of the year and a best collaboration nomination for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's duet "Shallow" from their 2018 remake of "A Star is Born." The song won two Grammy Awards earlier this year, including best pop/duo group performance, as well as the Oscar for best original song. Lady Gaga was recently asked to join the Motion Picture Academy.

The best hip hop category includes a nomination for DJ Khaled's "Higher," which features the work of Legend and the late Nipsey Hussle.

You can read the full list of nominees here.