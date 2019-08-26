The 2019 MTV VMAs
Sebastian Maniscalco feels real Jersey, but he's not
Sebastian Maniscalco, the host of this year's VMAs, felt as New Jersey as the shore, but actually he was born in Illinois.
The L.A.-based comedian had plenty to say about Jersey, where the awards show was held, in his opening monologue.
"We're celebrating music the way it always was intended," he said. "In a hockey rink in the middle off Newark."
He also poked some fun at social media and influencers.
"Jersey has had one influencer for the past 40 years and that's Bruce Springsteen," Maniscalco said.
His opening was followed by Cardi B winning the first award of the night for best hip hop.
Taylor Swift opens VMAs with all the rainbows
Taylor Swift continued her support of the LGBTQ community and all things colorful with her MTV VMAs opening performance.
Drag performers and voguers joined her as she replicated a bit of her music video for "You Need To Calm Down" complete with the beach chairs.
That was before she donned a jacket and grabbed her guitar to sing her ballad "Lover."
It was the first time Swift had performed since dropping her new album. Earlier she said on Instagram that she'd be gifting viewers with not one, but two songs.
Billboard reported that some of the drag performers, who joined Swift on stage, also performed with Miley Cyrus on the VMAs in 2015.
Here's who is performing at the VMAs tonight
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards, along with Lizzo, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Lil Nas X and Rosalía, MTV announced.
Cabello released her debut solo album, "CAMILA," in January 2018 to rave reviews. She took home artist of the year and video of the year at the 2018 VMAs.
Mendes recently released two new singles, "If I Can't Have You" and his collaboration with Cabello, "Senorita."
Lizzo has been charting around the world with "Juice," "Good As Hell" and "Tempo," featuring Missy Elliott.
Bad Bunny, originally from Puerto Rico, is one of the top Latin urban artists of the moment and one of the pioneers of the Latin Trap movement.
Balvin, originally from Medellin, Colombia, is one of the top streaming music artists in the world.
Lil Nas X is known for the song of the year, "Old Town Road," featuring Billy Ray Cyrus.
Rosalía is making a global splash with her hit interpretations of flamenco music.
Normani's abs though...
Let's take a moment to recognize why folks were going crazy over Normani. She is showing OUT on the VMAs red carpet.
The "Motivation" singer gave us plenty of that to get into the gym.
Twitter thought so too.
And oh yeah, there's an awards show tonight, too.
US soccer players Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris are presenting tonight
Tonight's presenters include Ice-T, John Travolta, Rick Ross, Salt-N-Pepa, Jonathan Van Ness from Netflix's "Queer Eye" and US soccer players Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris.
There will also be a mini reunion of stars from "The Sopranos." Actors Drea De Matteo, Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Vincent Pastore are presenting. Perhaps this is a nod to the event's New Jersey setting? Perhaps it will double as a plug for the HBO show's upcoming prequel movie?
What the stars are wearing on the VMA red carpet
Lizzo, Taylor Swift and other artists hit the red carpet hours before the MTV Video Music Awards ceremony at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
Here's a look at what they're wearing:
Taylor Swift
Lizzo
Zara Larsson
Megan Thee Stallion
Shawn Mendes
Lil Nas X
Normani
Actress Keke Palmer
DJ Khaled
Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead the VMA nominations
Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift lead this year's list of contenders for the annual MTV award show with 10 nominations each.
Among these categories are video of the year, where Grande's rom-com fueled "thank u, next" and Swift's pride-themed "You Need to Calm Down" were both recognized. Each track was also nominated for other categories, including song of the year and best pop video. Hannah Lux Davis, who directed "thank u, next," and Drew Kirsch and Swift, who directed "You Need to Calm Down," were also recognized in the directing category.
New artist nods: The VMA nominations have also recognized recent break-through talent Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X. Each are up for best new artist. They both also received nominations for video of the year — Eilish for "Bad Guys" and Lil Nas for "Old Town Road (Remix)," which features Billy Ray Cyrus.
There are two new categories:
- Best K-Pop: It includes a nomination for "Boy With Luv" from BTS, featuring Halsey.
- Video for good: It includes nominations for John Legend's socially conscious "Preach" and Lil Dicky's "Earth," which donates proceeds from that song's sales to environmental charities.
Other stand-outs include both a song of the year and a best collaboration nomination for Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's duet "Shallow" from their 2018 remake of "A Star is Born." The song won two Grammy Awards earlier this year, including best pop/duo group performance, as well as the Oscar for best original song. Lady Gaga was recently asked to join the Motion Picture Academy.
The best hip hop category includes a nomination for DJ Khaled's "Higher," which features the work of Legend and the late Nipsey Hussle.