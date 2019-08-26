JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

Sebastian Maniscalco, the host of this year's VMAs, felt as New Jersey as the shore, but actually he was born in Illinois.

The L.A.-based comedian had plenty to say about Jersey, where the awards show was held, in his opening monologue.

"We're celebrating music the way it always was intended," he said. "In a hockey rink in the middle off Newark."

He also poked some fun at social media and influencers.

"Jersey has had one influencer for the past 40 years and that's Bruce Springsteen," Maniscalco said.

His opening was followed by Cardi B winning the first award of the night for best hip hop.