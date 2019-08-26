JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images

Taylor Swift continued her support of the LGBTQ community and all things colorful with her MTV VMAs opening performance.

Drag performers and voguers joined her as she replicated a bit of her music video for "You Need To Calm Down" complete with the beach chairs.

That was before she donned a jacket and grabbed her guitar to sing her ballad "Lover."

It was the first time Swift had performed since dropping her new album. Earlier she said on Instagram that she'd be gifting viewers with not one, but two songs.

Billboard reported that some of the drag performers, who joined Swift on stage, also performed with Miley Cyrus on the VMAs in 2015.