What does “Succession” star Brian Cox think of Kendall Roy’s bold move to uncrown the king of Waystar Royco?
"If Kendall really does gather some values, which are outside of the domain of Waystar Royco, then I think that's his salvation," Cox tells CNN. "And it's going to be interesting to see if he will get those values because he's so locked into that ambition and the family dynamic, but it needs someone to break it. And unfortunately, it has to be one of the children. Logan's not going to break it because it suits Logan to have this situation."
For all the family's drama, though, Cox believes Logan does love his children.
"They mean a lot to him. Unfortunately, they're consistently disappointing, which I understand," he says. "I mean, any parent is both in love with their child, but there's also expecting sometimes too much of them. You know, we're all guilty of that. We can put terrible pressure on our children in order to validate themselves, you know?"
Logan's personal dysfunction -- whether he's screaming at someone or making some underlings play "Boar on the Floor" -- is what Cox says he enjoys most about the role.
"You can't underestimate Logan in any shape or form because he's an extraordinary animal," he says. "Logan, you know, there aren't very many characters like him in drama. We haven't seen them. Because he's relentless. He doesn't seem to take any prisoners. That's the joy of playing him."
