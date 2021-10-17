Entertainment
'Succession' returns with Season 3

By Sandra Gonzalez, Brian Stelter and Brian Lowry, CNN

Updated 8:55 p.m. ET, October 17, 2021
1 min ago

'Succession' star Brian Cox: 'You can't underestimate Logan in any shape or form'

From CNN's Sandra Gonzalez

Logan (Brian Cox) and Shiv (Sarah Snook) share a scene in HBO's "Succession." (Macall B. Polay/HBO)

What does “Succession” star Brian Cox think of Kendall Roy’s bold move to uncrown the king of Waystar Royco?

"If Kendall really does gather some values, which are outside of the domain of Waystar Royco, then I think that's his salvation," Cox tells CNN. "And it's going to be interesting to see if he will get those values because he's so locked into that ambition and the family dynamic, but it needs someone to break it. And unfortunately, it has to be one of the children. Logan's not going to break it because it suits Logan to have this situation."

For all the family's drama, though, Cox believes Logan does love his children. 

"They mean a lot to him. Unfortunately, they're consistently disappointing, which I understand," he says. "I mean, any parent is both in love with their child, but there's also expecting sometimes too much of them. You know, we're all guilty of that. We can put terrible pressure on our children in order to validate themselves, you know?"

Logan's personal dysfunction -- whether he's screaming at someone or making some underlings play "Boar on the Floor" -- is what Cox says he enjoys most about the role.

"You can't underestimate Logan in any shape or form because he's an extraordinary animal," he says. "Logan, you know, there aren't very many characters like him in drama. We haven't seen them. Because he's relentless. He doesn't seem to take any prisoners. That's the joy of playing him."

You can read more from my chat with Cox in my full interview.

1 hr 32 min ago

Where we left off: A refresher

From CNN's Sandra Gonzalez

Yacht trips are so much better when it turns into "The Hunger Games" onboard.
Yacht trips are so much better when it turns into "The Hunger Games" onboard. (Graeme Hunter/HBO)

Much like Ted Lasso always asks of his team, I am, in fact, a goldfish. My terrible memory is both a blessing (because I only remember my enemies and never my regrets) and a curse (because I’m terrible at trivia). 

For my fellow goldfish, who know they watched a show called “Succession” but can’t remember what happened in Season 2, here’s a refresher:

Logan Roy (Brian Cox): Season 2 ends with Big Daddy Boss Man prepared to sacrifice his oldest son in order to clear the company’s name amid accusations of wrongdoing involving its cruise division. The scandal — a seed planted in Season 1 — involved payouts to cover up lots of things like sexual exploitation and other bad stuff. After a lengthy game of whogonnadoit on a yacht, the patriarch decided that Kendall. Logan never says it but he knows that his son owes him big after he bailed him out of that pesky accidental murder back in England. If Kendall took responsibility for the scandal, he thought, shareholders' desire for Roy blood would be satisfied and authorities would have someone to hold legally responsible. All was going well until…

Kendall Roy (Jeremy Strong): At the press conference where Kendall was supposed to take responsibility, he turned the tables and pinned the whole thing on his dad. He’s nothing if not persistent in his desire to be the last one standing — even if he can’t actually stand because Logan is going to break his legs. 

Greg (Nicholas Braun): Greg was there when Kendall dropped the bomb at the press conference, so I guess he’s Team Kendall? “Was there” is a great way to describe Greg generally, which is why so many people love him, I think. 

Siobhan “Shiv” Roy (Sarah Snook): Last season saw Logan’s beloved “Pinky” get the middle finger from her father many times. He’s dangled the main job over her head, and while Shiv and the audience know she’d be a good leader, he’s slow to let her feel too sturdy in her standing. Meanwhile, her marriage is in a weird place…

Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen): If being the spouse to a Roy doesn’t look like an easy job, it’s because it’s probably not. I'd imagine it's much like being murdered while sleeping in very fancy sheets -- it’s great and luxurious until it’s horrible. At least, that seemed like Tom’s experience last season, particularly in the finale when it looked like Shiv was pushing for him to be the sacrificial lamb. Tom didn’t appreciate this and took the opportunity to tell her so and express that he's unhappy with the idea of being in an open marriage, as she’d proposed. He also mentioned that he’s pretty unhappy in general. Ouch. 

Roman Roy (Kieran Culkin): No one really cares what happened to Roman last season. They just want Gerri and Roman to get…better acquainted. Sorry to be the messenger if this is somehow news to you. Also, congrats on visiting the internet for the first time. 

1 hr 38 min ago

“Succession” Season 3 trailer: ‘The whole world is watching’

From CNN's Sandra Gonzalez

Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Greg (Nicholas Braun) from HBO's "Succession." (David M. Russell/HBO)

Oh, Kendall if you only knew.

Sunday’s season premiere of “Succession” is right around the corner and if this trailer doesn’t get you pumped up, you probably don’t watch the show. In which case, what are you doing here?

The episode begins at 9 p.m. ET.