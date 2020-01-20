The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

"Game of Thrones" may have concluded, but it's still getting awards season love.

The show is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series and one of its stars, Peter Dinklage, is up for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series.

Not to mention that the show's stunt performers and coordinators have already won for outstanding action performance by a television stunt ensemble.

"Game of Thrones" actors Liam Cunningham, Kristofer Hivju and Ben Crompton talked to CNN on the red carpet about the show's chances for a win.