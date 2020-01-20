The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards
SAG Awards loves "Game of Thrones," but do cast members feel good about their chances?
"Game of Thrones" may have concluded, but it's still getting awards season love.
The show is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series and one of its stars, Peter Dinklage, is up for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series.
Not to mention that the show's stunt performers and coordinators have already won for outstanding action performance by a television stunt ensemble.
"Game of Thrones" actors Liam Cunningham, Kristofer Hivju and Ben Crompton talked to CNN on the red carpet about the show's chances for a win.
"The Handmaid's Tale" actress Madeline Brewer was "scared to death" to meet Jennifer Lopez
"The Handmaid's Tale" actress Madeline Brewer walked the SAG Awards red carpet to talk about her more recent role in "Hustlers," saying that, more than anything, she was frightened to meet the movie's star, Jennifer Lopez.
"I was scared to death," Brewer told "Entertainment Tonight."
She also said she was disappointed but "unsurprised" that Lopez did not get a nomination for her role in the movie, saying she took her clothes off for the role and empowered women and taught people about female friendships.
"The Handmaid's Tale" is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.
Alex Borstein on how "life is short, the world is on fire, you just gotta enjoy every minute"
Alex Borstein is nominated for an outstanding performance by a female actor in a comedy series for her work on "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
Here's what she had to say when she chatted with CNN"s Stephanie Elam on the SAG red carpet.
Winona Ryder schooled Millie Bobby Brown in the art of head shaving
Millie Bobby Brown hit the SAG Awards red carpet in an edgy, white Louis Vuitton number she called "half-feminine, half-masculine" and talked about how she's changed over the years while shooting "Stranger Things," one change being her hair.
The actress shaved her head for her role as Eleven in the hit Netflix series and said she got some tips from her "Stranger Things" co-star Winona Ryder, who shaved her own head in high school.
"Winona cut her hair when she was younger, so she warned me about the weird middle length (growing out) part," Brown told "Entertainment Tonight."
Brown said she also feels connected to "The Act" star Joey King, who shaved her head for her role in the Hulu series.
"I love her because she shaved her hair off," Brown said, adding, "So we have that in common."
As for "Stranger Things," she said she can't wait to get back to shooting, calling the cast and crew her "family."
"It’s a family, you're working for 8-9 months straight. I'm ready to get back to shooting," she said.
"Stranger Things" is nominated for best drama ensemble.
"Avengers: Endgame" and "Game of Thrones" stunt performers win SAG Awards
The winners in the stunt categories for the 26th Annual SAG Awards were announced earlier Sunday on the red carpet.
SAG Awards Ambassador Logan Browning and SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance announced that the stunt performers and coordinators from "Avengers: Endgame" and "Game of Thrones" won for Outstanding Action Performances by Film and Television Stunt Ensembles, respectively.
The Stunt Ensemble honors commend work within the stunt community during the previous year and recognize stunt performers and coordinators.
Who's nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award
Movies about a sex scandal at Fox News, the breakdown of a marriage and an ode to 1969 topped this year's SAG Awards nominations.
The casts of "Bombshell," "Marriage Story" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" will be on the edge of their seats tonight as they led the film nominations with four each.
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" scored the most nominations among television series.
While Robert De Niro was not nominated for his work in the Netflix film "The Irishmen," he is set to receive a life achievement award for his work on screen and his humanitarian accomplishments.
The Screen Actors Guild Awards are tonight
The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are tonight.
How to watch: The show will air live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.