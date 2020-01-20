The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards
"Parasite" gets a standing ovation
"Parasite" is red-hot this awards season.
The cast appeared at the SAG Awards to introduce their movie as one of the nominees for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.
The audience of their fellow actors offered them a standing ovation.
The South Korean film, about a poor family scheming to work for a wealthy family, recently won a Golden Globe award.
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" wins outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series
It was like déjà vu all over again.
The cast of the hit Amazon series took home the award for the second time and one of its stars, Alex Borstein, was shocked.
According to her, she voted for the cast of "Fleabag" to take home the trophy.
"Honestly, this makes no sense," said Borstein, before dropping an "F-bomb" which was barely bleeped out.
Once again, cast member Brian Tarantina received a bit of a tribute. He died in November.
Outstanding female actor in a comedy series goes to...
Phoebe Waller-Bridge took home her first SAG Award for her performance in "Fleabag."
"Oh my God," was her response.
The British actress thanked Americans for being so supportive of her dark comedy.
Waller-Bridge said she never imagined being in a room with such actors.
"This whole thing really has been a dream," she said. "If I wake up tomorrow and discover it's been just that, thank you. It's been the most beautiful dream."
Outstanding male actor in a comedy series goes to Tony Shalhoub
"Well, thanks," is how Tony Shalhoub kicked off his SAG Awards speech for winning outstanding performance by a male actor in a comedy series.
He thanked his fellow nominees, saying, it's "a joy to know you, a privilege to work alongside you."
Shalhoub, who won for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," was nominated along with Alan Arkin and Michael Douglas for “The Kominsky Method," Bill Hader for “Barry" and Andrew Scott for “Fleabag."
Screen Actors Guild Award kicks off
This year's Screen Actors Guild Awards began as they do every year, with actors sharing memories of their career ending with "My name is (fill in the blank) and I am an actor."
Christina Applegate started with a story about how she got her SAG card in the 1970s for an independent film.
"I don't remember what it was, but it was the '70s and everyone was really, really high," she said.
Eugene Levy and his son, Dan, provided some comedy with a bit in which the elder Levy went on an on until his son had to cut him off.
The pair also presented the first award of the night for male actor in a comedy series.
Andrey Ivchenko on why people love "Stranger Things"
Andrey Ivchenko portrays Grigori on the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things" and has some thoughts as to why people love the show so much.
Brad Pitt says Leonardo DiCaprio calls him "lover" behind the scenes
Brad Pitt revealed recently on the podcast "WTF with Marc Maron" that he affectionately calls his "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" co-star Leonardo DiCaprio "LDC."
Well, DiCaprio has his own little nickname for Pitt. He likes to call him "lover."
"LDC calls me lover," Pitt said on the SAG Awards red carpet. "It’s been confusing but I roll with it."
When asked about the best thing in his life right now, Pitt mentioned the weather, his kids and more.
“It was a beautiful day here in L.A. We got it well," he said. "I got lovely kids, I like my coffee, I like my dogs, I've got no complaints.”
SAG Awards loves "Game of Thrones," but do cast members feel good about their chances?
"Game of Thrones" may have concluded, but it's still getting awards season love.
The show is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series and one of its stars, Peter Dinklage, is up for outstanding performance by a male actor in a drama series.
Not to mention that the show's stunt performers and coordinators have already won for outstanding action performance by a television stunt ensemble.
"Game of Thrones" actors Liam Cunningham, Kristofer Hivju and Ben Crompton talked to CNN on the red carpet about the show's chances for a win.
"The Handmaid's Tale" actress Madeline Brewer was "scared to death" to meet Jennifer Lopez
"The Handmaid's Tale" actress Madeline Brewer walked the SAG Awards red carpet to talk about her more recent role in "Hustlers," saying that, more than anything, she was frightened to meet the movie's star, Jennifer Lopez.
"I was scared to death," Brewer told "Entertainment Tonight."
She also said she was disappointed but "unsurprised" that Lopez did not get a nomination for her role in the movie, saying she took her clothes off for the role and empowered women and taught people about female friendships.
"The Handmaid's Tale" is nominated for outstanding performance by an ensemble in a drama series.