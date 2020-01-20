The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards

Rich Fury/Getty Images

Millie Bobby Brown hit the SAG Awards red carpet in an edgy, white Louis Vuitton number she called "half-feminine, half-masculine" and talked about how she's changed over the years while shooting "Stranger Things," one change being her hair.

The actress shaved her head for her role as Eleven in the hit Netflix series and said she got some tips from her "Stranger Things" co-star Winona Ryder, who shaved her own head in high school.

"Winona cut her hair when she was younger, so she warned me about the weird middle length (growing out) part," Brown told "Entertainment Tonight."

Brown said she also feels connected to "The Act" star Joey King, who shaved her head for her role in the Hulu series.

"I love her because she shaved her hair off," Brown said, adding, "So we have that in common."

As for "Stranger Things," she said she can't wait to get back to shooting, calling the cast and crew her "family."

"It’s a family, you're working for 8-9 months straight. I'm ready to get back to shooting," she said.

"Stranger Things" is nominated for best drama ensemble.