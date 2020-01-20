The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards
"Avengers: Endgame" and "Game of Thrones" stunt performers win SAG Awards
The winners in the stunt categories for the 26th Annual SAG Awards were announced earlier Sunday on the red carpet.
SAG Awards Ambassador Logan Browning and SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance announced that the stunt performers and coordinators from "Avengers: Endgame" and "Game of Thrones" won for Outstanding Action Performances by Film and Television Stunt Ensembles, respectively.
The Stunt Ensemble honors commend work within the stunt community during the previous year and recognize stunt performers and coordinators.
Who's nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award
Movies about a sex scandal at Fox News, the breakdown of a marriage and an ode to 1969 topped this year's SAG Awards nominations.
The casts of "Bombshell," "Marriage Story" and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" will be on the edge of their seats tonight as they led the film nominations with four each.
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" scored the most nominations among television series.
While Robert De Niro was not nominated for his work in the Netflix film "The Irishmen," he is set to receive a life achievement award for his work on screen and his humanitarian accomplishments.
The Screen Actors Guild Awards are tonight
The 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards are tonight.
How to watch: The show will air live on TNT and TBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.