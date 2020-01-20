"Avengers: Endgame" and "Game of Thrones" stunt performers win SAG Awards

The winners in the stunt categories for the 26th Annual SAG Awards were announced earlier Sunday on the red carpet.

SAG Awards Ambassador Logan Browning and SAG-AFTRA Foundation President Courtney B. Vance announced that the stunt performers and coordinators from "Avengers: Endgame" and "Game of Thrones" won for Outstanding Action Performances by Film and Television Stunt Ensembles, respectively.

The Stunt Ensemble honors commend work within the stunt community during the previous year and recognize stunt performers and coordinators.