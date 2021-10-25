This aerial photo shows the Bonanza Creek Ranch in Santa Fe, New Mexico, on Saturday, October 23. (Jae C. Hong/AP)

Authorities issued a search warrant for the property where the movie "Rust" was being filmed and will be carefully combing it over the weekend, Santa Fe County Sheriff’s spokesperson Juan Rios told CNN.

The film's director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, died and and director Joel Souza was injured after actor Alec Baldwin discharged a prop firearm on the set of the movie on Thursday.

The shooting has raised critical questions from gun experts looking into how the tragic incident occurred.

"There's no reason to have had a firearm that was capable of discharging live ammo on the set," Steve Wolf, a firearms safety expert, told CNN on Saturday. "A prop gun is a gun that's been specifically manufactured for shooting blanks, not bullets. In fact, the bullets won't fit into a gun that's been modified properly, only blanks will fit into it.

"And that's a safeguard to ensure that live ammo is not loaded into guns that are used on set. So if you don't use the right type of gun, you're not going to get the safety benefit that's been engineered into it," Wolf said.

Before the shooting, some crew members quit over safety concerns on set – including gun inspections and Covid-19 protocols not being followed, according to the Los Angeles Times and other media reports.

Three crew members who were on the set last weekend told the Los Angeles Times there were two accidental prop gun discharges before Thursday's fatal shooting. On Oct. 16, Baldwin's stunt double unintentionally fired rounds after he was told the gun was "cold," two of the crew members, who witnessed the discharges, told the newspaper.

The film's production company told Deadline in a statement that it was not notified of official complaints regarding weapon or prop safety on set.

"We will be conducting an internal review of our procedures while production is shut down," Rust Movie Productions, LLC said in a statement. "The safety of our cast and crew is the top priority of Rust Productions and everyone associated with the company."

CNN has made multiple attempts to reach Rust Movie Productions for comment but has not received a response.