Halyna Hutchins works on the set of "Archenemy" in 2019, in Los Angeles. (Jack Caswell via AP)

Family, peers and community members of Halyna Hutchins mourned the cinematographer's untimely death after the 42-year-old was killed on the film set of "Rust" from a firearm mishap.

Her husband Matthew Hutchins tweeted Friday that the loss was "enormous."

"Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words," he tweeted. "Our loss is enormous, and we ask that the media please respect my family's privacy as we process our grief. We thank everyone for sharing images and stories of her life."

In addition, her sister offered words of grief in an interview with the Kyiv Post on Friday.

"I cannot comprehend (her passing)," said Svetlana Androsovych, who currently lives in Indonesia. "I loved her very much ... I was very proud of her and she was my role model. We were always close and remained in touch, despite the distance."

"This loss is a great grief for our family, and I see how hard it is for our parents," she added. "Hopefully, time will ease our heartache."

CNN has reached out to Androsovych but not yet heard back.

The comments add to the fond memories of Hutchins, who was killed when actor and producer Alec Baldwin discharged a prop gun on a film set Thursday in New Mexico.

A candlelight vigil for Hutchins brought out hundreds of mourners Saturday evening in the state.

"I would've been lucky to do another movie with a person like that," said Lane Looper, a crew member on the "Rust" film set. "She was a wonderful mom and wife and was just a wonderful soul, and I really hope more people like her exist."

The shooting occurred as the film crew was rehearsing a scene at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico. The film's assistant director, David Halls, handed a prop gun to Baldwin and yelled "cold gun," a remark meant to indicate the weapon didn't have live rounds, according to an affidavit for a search warrant for the movie set filed by the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office and obtained by CNN affiliate KOAT.

According to the affidavit, Baldwin was handed one of three prop guns that were set up in a cart by an armorer for the movie. Halls did not know there were live rounds in the gun, the affidavit said.

When Baldwin fired the gun, a live round hit Hutchins, 42, in the chest and wounded director Joel Souza, 48, who was nearby, according to the affidavit. Hutchins was pronounced dead at the hospital after being airlifted.