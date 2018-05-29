ABC cancels 'Roseanne' after racist tweetBy Brian Ries and Meg Wagner, CNN
The ratings for the "Roseanne" reboot were huge
From CNN's Frank Pallotta and Brian Stelter
Back after a 21-year hiatus, the "Roseanne" reboot notched 25 million viewers total when it first premiered earlier this year, according to Nielsen's TV ratings.
The high ratings accounted for three days of time-shifted viewing -- that is, people watching on DVRs and on demand.
The first episodes of the series brought in TV's highest ratings in the advertiser-coveted 18-to-49 demographic for any comedy telecast since 2014.
They also topped the show's original finale 21 years ago by 10% in total viewers, a remarkable accomplishment at a time when ratings across TV have fallen precipitously.
Ratings slipped in the second week of episodes of the reboot, with an average of 15.2 million people tuning in.
Disney CEO: "There was only one thing to do here"
Robert Iger, the chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company, called Roseanne Barr's tweets "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values."
"There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing," he tweeted.
Disney owns ABC.
Trump praised Roseanne Barr's ratings at a March rally
President Trump, speaking at a March rally in Ohio, mentioned "Roseanne" and it's ratings.
“Look at Roseanne — look at her ratings," Trump told the crowd in Richfield on March 29.
Trump said he first took a phone call earlier that day from the producer of his "Apprentice" series Mark Burnett, who asked whether he'd seen Roseanne's ratings.
"They were unbelievable," Trump said. "Over 18 million people. And it was about us."
Trump said the mainstream media hadn't yet "figured it out yet."
Here's what Roseanne tweeted
From CNN's Frank Pallotta and Brian Stelter
Barr is notorious for tweeting about pro-Trump conspiracy theories and other controversial topics. This week she repeatedly attacked prominent Democrats.
In one of the tweets, she wrote, "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."
Barr was responding to a comment about Valerie Jarrett, a top former aide to President Obama. She later deleted the tweet and tweeted an apology to Jarrett and "all Americans."
Barr also made comments on Twitter about Chelsea Clinton, tweeting this yesterday:
Soros is a billionaire liberal benefactor who has been the subject to many right-wing conspiracy theories over the years.
Clinton responded to Barr shortly after.
"Good morning Roseanne - my given middle name is Victoria. I imagine George Soros's nephews are lovely people. I'm just not married to one," she wrote.
Barr responded back to Clinton saying, "Sorry to have tweeted incorrect info about you! Please forgive me!"
She then continued, "By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that? But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea?"
ABC cancels 'Roseanne' after star's racist tweets
ABC canceled its hit sitcom "Roseanne" on Tuesday after the show's biggest star, Roseanne Barr, went on a racist Twitter rant.
"Roseanne's Twitter statement is abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values, and we have decided to cancel her show," ABC said. The cancellation comes just months after the show premiered to huge ratings.
Barr had earlier apologized and said she was "now leaving Twitter."
Here's how the show's cast reacted to the rant
From CNN's Brian Stelter and Frank Pallotta
Following Barr's Twitter rant, one of the show's consulting producers, Wanda Sykes, said she's done with the show.
And Sara Gilbert, who plays Barr's daughter on the ABC sitcom, tweeted that Barr's comments are "abhorrent and do not reflect the beliefs of our cast and crew or anyone associated with our show."
Gilbert added:
How ABC handled Roseanne's tweets in the past
From CNN's Brian Stelter
ABC executives have privately said that they hold their noses when Barr tweets. They know some of her posts have been problematic -- full of pro-Trump conspiracy theories that mislead her fans.
The executives want Barr to focus on her show. But they seem to take the position that there's no controlling Barr, and that's what makes her the successful comic she is.
ABC employees shared these views on condition of anonymity earlier this year, before the current Twitter controversy.