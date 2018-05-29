Barr is notorious for tweeting about pro-Trump conspiracy theories and other controversial topics. This week she repeatedly attacked prominent Democrats.

In one of the tweets, she wrote, "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."

Barr was responding to a comment about Valerie Jarrett, a top former aide to President Obama. She later deleted the tweet and tweeted an apology to Jarrett and "all Americans."

Barr also made comments on Twitter about Chelsea Clinton, tweeting this yesterday:

Soros is a billionaire liberal benefactor who has been the subject to many right-wing conspiracy theories over the years.

Clinton responded to Barr shortly after.

"Good morning Roseanne - my given middle name is Victoria. I imagine George Soros's nephews are lovely people. I'm just not married to one," she wrote.

Barr responded back to Clinton saying, "Sorry to have tweeted incorrect info about you! Please forgive me!"

She then continued, "By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that? But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea?"