Back after a 21-year hiatus, the "Roseanne" reboot notched 25 million viewers total when it first premiered earlier this year, according to Nielsen's TV ratings.

The high ratings accounted for three days of time-shifted viewing -- that is, people watching on DVRs and on demand.

The first episodes of the series brought in TV's highest ratings in the advertiser-coveted 18-to-49 demographic for any comedy telecast since 2014.

They also topped the show's original finale 21 years ago by 10% in total viewers, a remarkable accomplishment at a time when ratings across TV have fallen precipitously.

Ratings slipped in the second week of episodes of the reboot, with an average of 15.2 million people tuning in.