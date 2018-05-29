White House not commenting on "Roseanne" cancellation

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders repeatedly declined to comment on the cancellation of “Roseanne” and its star's racist tweets.

“The President has been extremely focused, as I just walked through the things going on with the upcoming summit," she told reporters aboard Air Force One.

"He’s focused on North Korea. He’s focused on trade deals. He’s focused on rebuilding our military, the economy and that’s what he’s spending his time on not responding to other things."

Pressed again given the President’s previous comments on the show, Sanders said, “Again, the President spent his day focused with things going on this morning.”

She continued, “That’s not what the President is looking at. That’s not what he’s spending his time on and we have a lot of bigger things going on in the country right now."