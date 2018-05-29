ABC cancels 'Roseanne' after racist tweetsBy Veronica Rocha, Meg Wagner and Brian Ries, CNN
White House not commenting on "Roseanne" cancellation
From CNN's Betsy Klein
White House press secretary Sarah Sanders repeatedly declined to comment on the cancellation of “Roseanne” and its star's racist tweets.
“The President has been extremely focused, as I just walked through the things going on with the upcoming summit," she told reporters aboard Air Force One.
Pressed again given the President’s previous comments on the show, Sanders said, “Again, the President spent his day focused with things going on this morning.”
She continued, “That’s not what the President is looking at. That’s not what he’s spending his time on and we have a lot of bigger things going on in the country right now."
CNN's Brian Stelter: ABC couldn't have "Roseanne" without Roseanne Barr
ABC's decision to cancel "Roseanne" came quickly today, CNN's Brian Stelter reports, since it was impossible to keep the show without its title character.
"Right away, Disney and ABC executives agreed they had to pull the plug from this show," Stelter said.
Roseanne's on-screen granddaughter: "Bullies will NEVER win"
Emma Kenny, who played the granddaughter of Roseanne Barr's character, says she was in the process of quitting "Roseanne" when she learned the show had been canceled.
She said she feels empowered by Wanda Sykes, who announced she quit the show just before news of the cancellation broke.
The first run of "Roseanne" was filled with controversy, too
From CNN's Brian Lowery
Roseanne Barr is no stranger to controversy, and her prior association with ABC was punctuated by tumult, including an all-but-legendary level of turnover among those who were charged with overseeing her series.
Famously, one of the early producers, Jeff Harris, took out a full-page ad in Variety when he left the show, saying that he had decided to take a vacation "in the relative peace and quiet of Beirut."
At another point, Barr issued numbered jerseys to the writing staff, which some took as a message about how disposable they were perceived to be.
There were also several high-profile clashes between the star and the network. During contract negotiations in 1993, she went on "The Tonight Show" and publicly threatened to take the show to a rival broadcaster.
How celebrities are reacting to "Roseanne" being canceled
Hollywood celebrities took to Twitter following the decision by ABC to cancel "Roseanne" over its star's racist tweet about Valerie Jarrett, a top former aide to President Obama.
Here's what they are saying:
The ratings for the "Roseanne" reboot were huge
From CNN's Frank Pallotta and Brian Stelter
Back after a 21-year hiatus, the "Roseanne" reboot notched 25 million viewers total when it first premiered earlier this year, according to Nielsen's TV ratings.
The high ratings accounted for three days of time-shifted viewing -- that is, people watching on DVRs and on demand.
The first episodes of the series brought in TV's highest ratings in the advertiser-coveted 18-to-49 demographic for any comedy telecast since 2014.
They also topped the show's original finale 21 years ago by 10% in total viewers, a remarkable accomplishment at a time when ratings across TV have fallen precipitously.
Ratings slipped in the second week of episodes of the reboot, with an average of 15.2 million people tuning in.
Disney CEO: "There was only one thing to do here"
Robert Iger, the chairman and CEO of the Walt Disney Company, called Roseanne Barr's tweets "abhorrent, repugnant and inconsistent with our values."
"There was only one thing to do here, and that was the right thing," he tweeted.
Disney owns ABC.
Trump praised Roseanne Barr's ratings at a March rally
President Trump, speaking at a March rally in Ohio, mentioned "Roseanne" and it's ratings.
“Look at Roseanne — look at her ratings," Trump told the crowd in Richfield on March 29.
Trump said he first took a phone call earlier that day from the producer of his "Apprentice" series Mark Burnett, who asked whether he'd seen Roseanne's ratings.
"They were unbelievable," Trump said. "Over 18 million people. And it was about us."
Trump said the mainstream media hadn't yet "figured it out yet."
Here's what Roseanne tweeted
From CNN's Frank Pallotta and Brian Stelter
Barr is notorious for tweeting about pro-Trump conspiracy theories and other controversial topics. This week she repeatedly attacked prominent Democrats.
In one of the tweets, she wrote, "Muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby=vj."
Barr was responding to a comment about Valerie Jarrett, a top former aide to President Obama. She later deleted the tweet and tweeted an apology to Jarrett and "all Americans."
Barr also made comments on Twitter about Chelsea Clinton, tweeting this yesterday:
Soros is a billionaire liberal benefactor who has been the subject to many right-wing conspiracy theories over the years.
Clinton responded to Barr shortly after.
"Good morning Roseanne - my given middle name is Victoria. I imagine George Soros's nephews are lovely people. I'm just not married to one," she wrote.
Barr responded back to Clinton saying, "Sorry to have tweeted incorrect info about you! Please forgive me!"
She then continued, "By the way, George Soros is a nazi who turned in his fellow Jews 2 be murdered in German concentration camps & stole their wealth-were you aware of that? But, we all make mistakes, right Chelsea?"