Matthew Modine and Tony Goldwyn. Getty Images

The Nuclear Threat Initiative is leveraging the attention on Christopher Nolan’s Oscar-nominated film “Oppenheimer” to elevate the conversation about nuclear threat.

In the run-up to the Academy Awards, the organization launched a “Make Nukes History” campaign Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Using billboards, a major art installation, an open letter from top artists published in the Los Angeles Times, social media videos and more, the campaign aims to raise public awareness about the civilization-ending risks posed by today’s nuclear arsenals.

Actors including “Oppenheimer” cast members Matthew Modine and Tony Goldwyn — as well as Michael Douglas, Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Viggo Mortensen, Emma Thompson, and Rosanna Arquette — joined J. Robert Oppenheimer’s grandson and activist Charles Oppenheimer to sign a letter in partnership with the Nuclear Threat Initiative.

“We want to raise our voices to remind people that while Oppenheimer is history, nuclear weapons are not,” the group writes in their letter. “To protect our families, our communities, and our world, we must demand that global leaders work to make nuclear weapons history—and build a brighter future.”

The “For Your Consideration: Make Nukes History” campaign includes billboards and street posters, proclaiming “Oppenheimer Started It, We Can End It” and “13 Oppenheimer Nominations; 13,000 Nuclear Weapons.”