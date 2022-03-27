Andrew Garfield As Jonathan Larson In "Tick, Tick...Boom!" (Macall Polay/Netflix)

With about two hours to go until the big show, if you hurry, you have just enough time to get one more Oscar-nominated movie under your belt.

Well, maybe not “Drive My Car” (which runs 2 hours 59 minutes). Or "West Side Story" (2 minutes 36 minutes). Or "Dune" (2 minutes 35 minutes). You get the picture.

Here’s a reminder of where you can watch some of this year’s nominees:

Netflix

Best picture: "Don't Look Up," "The Power of the Dog."

Best actor and actress: Andrew Garfield ("Tick, Tick ... Boom!"), Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter") and Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Power of the Dog").

Best animated movie: "The Mitchells vs. the Machines."

Best international movie: "The Hand of God."

HBO Max

Best picture: "Nightmare Alley," "Drive My Car."

Best actress: Jessica Chastain ("The Eyes of Tammy Faye").

More here from CNN's Brian Lowry.