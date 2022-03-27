Entertainment
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The 2022 Oscars updates

Updated 6:59 p.m. ET, March 27, 2022
3 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
10 min ago

I've crunched some Oscars numbers: Here's who will win

Analysis by CNN's Harry Enten

Will Smith as Richard Williams in “King Richard".
Will Smith as Richard Williams in “King Richard". (Chiabella James)

The Super Bowl of the arts is coming on Sunday night. And while Americans may not pay attention to the Academy Awards as they used to, they still pack a punch.

The films and those who make the films (actors, actresses, producers, directors, etc.) are artists of the highest caliber. The Oscar show, however, is largely about statistics. So what are those statistics telling us about the Oscars this year? Let's talk about it.

Who is likely to win in the Big Five categories

The Big Five categories are best actor, best actress, best director, best screenplay (original or adapted) and, of course, best picture. Three films have won all Big Five, and the last to do it was "Silence of the Lambs" in 1991. No film this year is eligible to pull it off.

Still, based on the implied probabilities of the betting markets, here are who will most likely win the Oscars in those categories.

Best actor: Will Smith is a clear favorite with north of an 80% chance of winning for his role in "King Richard." Benedict Cumberbatch is really the only somewhat plausible nominee with a little bit more than a 10% chance of winning for his role in "The Power of the Dog."

Best actress: Unlike in best actor, there are a number of plausible winners. Jessica Chastain has about a 60% chance of winning for her role in "The Eyes of Tammy Faye." She's followed by Nicole Kidman ("Being the Ricardos") with just south of a 20% chance of winning, and Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughters") and Kristen Stewart ("Spencer") with about a 10% chance of taking home the Oscar.

Best director: It would be quite surprising if Jane Campion doesn't win here for "The Power of the Dog." She has about a 90% chance of taking home the Oscar. If anyone scores a major upset, it will be Steven Spielberg ("West Side Story") or Kenneth Branagh ("Belfast"), though both have less than 5% chance.

Best original screenplay and best adapted screenplay: Honestly, I don't know who is going to win in either of these categories. "Licorice Pizza" and "Belfast" each have about a 40% chance in the best original screenplay category (with "Don't Look Up" at about 15%). "CODA" is somewhat ahead (a little north of 50% chance) of "The Power of the Dog" (a little south of 40%) in the best adapted screenplay race.

Best picture: This is a two film race. It's very likely either "The Power of the Dog" (a little more than a 50% chance of winning) or "CODA" (a little less than a 40%) who will take home the big prize this year.

For more on what the statistics tell us about this year's audience and more, read my full report here.

41 min ago

Last year's Oscars were hostless. Tonight, there are 3.

From CNN's Sandra Gonzalez and Lisa Respers France

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall.
Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall. (From left: Cindy Ord/WireImage/Getty Images; Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

And the Oscar host duties go to … Wanda Sykes, Amy Schumer and Regina Hall.

This is the first time in Oscars’ history that three women have hosted the show – though it’s not the first time more than one person has been enlisted for the job.

The most recent instance was in 2011, when actors James Franco and Anne Hathaway hosted, to harsh reviews. The Oscars has not had three hosts since Chevy Chase, Goldie Hawn and Paul Hogan teamed up for the 59th Academy Awards in 1987.

The past three ceremonies have been hostless, a trend that began in 2019 when Kevin Hart opted to step away from the gig amid controversy.

12 min ago

How to watch this year's Oscar-nominated movies

From CNN's Sandra Gonzalez

Andrew Garfield As Jonathan Larson In "Tick, Tick...Boom!"
Andrew Garfield As Jonathan Larson In "Tick, Tick...Boom!" (Macall Polay/Netflix)

With about two hours to go until the big show, if you hurry, you have just enough time to get one more Oscar-nominated movie under your belt.

Well, maybe not “Drive My Car” (which runs 2 hours 59 minutes). Or "West Side Story" (2 minutes 36 minutes). Or "Dune" (2 minutes 35 minutes). You get the picture.

Here’s a reminder of where you can watch some of this year’s nominees: 

Netflix

Best picture: "Don't Look Up," "The Power of the Dog."

Best actor and actress: Andrew Garfield ("Tick, Tick ... Boom!"), Olivia Colman ("The Lost Daughter") and Benedict Cumberbatch ("The Power of the Dog").

Best animated movie: "The Mitchells vs. the Machines."

Best international movie: "The Hand of God."

HBO Max

Best picture: "Nightmare Alley," "Drive My Car." 

Best actress: Jessica Chastain ("The Eyes of Tammy Faye").

More here from CNN's Brian Lowry. 