The 2022 Oscars updates

Updated 8:41 p.m. ET, March 27, 2022
1 min ago

Ariana DeBose makes Oscars history

From CNN's Chloe Melas and Lisa Respers France

Ariana DeBose won best actress in a supporting role for “West Side Story” at the Academy Awards on Sunday. This is her first Oscar nomination and win. DeBose has received acclaim for her role as Anita in the musical film. She is the first openly queer woman of color to win in this category.

When DeBose took the stage she emotionally said, "Even in this weird world we live in, dreams do come true... thank you Steven Spielberg you are stuck with me now."

She also thanked her mother, who came as her guest and was in the audience. DeBose also spoke about growing up queer and said, "For anyone who has ever questioned their identity, there is indeed a place for us."

DeBose has previously won a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a SAG Award for this role.

In 1962, Rita Moreno won the same award for the same role. Moreno starred as Anita in the original "West Side Story" film and made history as the first Hispanic actress to win in the best supporting actress category.

Moreno plays drugstore owner Valentina in the remake

23 min ago

Oscar hosts joke in opening zinger: Hiring three women 'cheaper than hiring one man'

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

Amy Schumer, Wanda Sykes, and Regina Hall host the 94th Academy Awards on March 27.
DJ Khaled introduced our trio of hosts for the night -- Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes.

"This year the Academy hired three women to host because it's cheaper than hiring one man," Schumer joked.

What followed was jokes about LeBron James' hairline in "Space Jam 2," the lack of diversity at the Golden Globes and Samuel L. Jackson's lack of work in a romantic comedy.

They promised a great night and, "For you people in Florida, we're going to have a gay night," Sykes said, poking fun at the controversial "Don't Say Gay" bill.

25 min ago

Beyoncé gave us an opening as only she could

By CNN's Lisa Respers France

Beyoncé performs during the 94th Academy Awards on March 27.
What happens when you mix the woman who gave us "Lemonade" with the legendary tennis stars Venus and Serena Williams?

You get a full on performance of the Oscar nominated song "Be Alive" from the film "King Richard" brought to the world from the tennis courts in Compton, California where the Williams sisters honed their craft.

Bey, along with her dancers, backup singers and musicians got in "Formation" with the super tight choreography and top-tier vocals we have come to expect from the legendary artist.

"King Richard" tells the story of the Williams sisters father who helped to shape them into two of the most successful tennis stars in the history of the sport.

Will Smith is up for best actor for the role of Richard Williams.

48 min ago

Kristen Stewart rocks shorts on the Oscars red carpet

From CNN's Chloe Melas

Kristen Stewart, right, and Dylan Meyer attend the 94th Academy Awards in Hollywood, California on March 27.
Kristen Stewart arrived to the Academy Awards wearing shorts. The actress, who is nominated for role as Princess Diana in "Spencer" wore the black shorts, paired with a plunging white top and black tuxedo blazer, all designed by Chanel.

Stewart's nomination in the best actress category is her first Oscar nod. Twitter erupted with fans debating whether her look is too casual.

As for being nominated, Stewart recently told ET, "I am truly astounded and unbelievably moved and touched and just stunned," she said. 

51 min ago

The red carpet is back as though we never left

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

Jada Pinkett Smith on the red carpet.
We can now officially say that Hollywood is all the way back.

After two years of pandemic pause, Sunday night had a hot red carpet with plenty of stars, glam and excitement.

Check out some of the best looks of the night.

50 min ago

A film about a refugee is the first in history to be nominated in all three of these categories

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

“Flee”
"Flee" was already an extraordinary film even before it became more meaningful because of current event.

The movie tells the story of Amin Nawabi (an alias to protect the actual person), who along with his family become refugees when they flee Afghanistan.

With the hundreds of thousands of Ukranians forced to leave their homeland because of the invasion by Russian forces, it’s a timely plot line (part of the film takes place in Russia).

The film, which also involves LGBTQ+ issues, is the first to be nominated for best documentary feature, best animated feature and best international feature film in the same year.

“It’s rare to get a film that is so timely and speaks so much to world events and the moment we’re living in right now,” actor Riz Ahmed, who served as an executive producer on the movie, told the Washington Post. 

53 min ago

Oscars red carpet packed with people dressed like this emoji 💃🏻

From CNN's Sandra Gonzalez

Ariana DeBose
Your inner Miranda Priestly might be sarcastically saying, "Red on the red carpet -- groundbreaking."

But, you know what? It's a timeless choice, as evident by all the dazzling ladies and gents who hit the red carpet looking radiant in red.

Simu Liu
Rosie Perez, left, and Jason Momoa
Marlee Matlin
1 hr 19 min ago

What’s old is new again in the best picture category

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper in the film “Nightmare Alley”.
Hollywood loves a remake/reboot and nowhere is that more evident than in this year’s best picture nominees.

Four of the 10 films nominated are just such.

“Dune” derives from Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction novel and follows David Lynch’s 1984 version; “West Side Story” began as a beloved Broadway musical in 1957 before it became an even more beloved film in 1961 that starred Natalie Wood and Rita Moreno (the later of whom appears in the latest remake).

“CODA��� is based on the 2014 French film “La Famille Bélier,” and “Nightmare Alley” is based on the 1946 novel by William Lindsay Gresham, which became a film noir the following year.

That means there is a 40% chance that this year’s winner will be a movie that you could potentially go and watch another version of, thus possibly doubling the viewing pleasure.

1 hr 24 min ago

Oscars 2022: How the stars are getting ready

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

Tracee Ellis Ross on the red carpet at the Academy Awards on Sunday, March 27. 
From skin care to makeup and showing off their final looks, the stars have been sharing on social media how they are getting ready for Hollywood's biggest night.

Co-host Amy Schumer thanked skin care expert Georgia Louise for getting her face camera ready with a photo of the two of them.

Likewise, reality star Kourtney Kardashian shared a video on Instagram showing her getting "a little Oscar's prep with 'The Beauty Sandwich,'" which is billed on its website as "a noninvasive, nontoxic alternative for the new age of skin care."

"Black-ish" star Tracee Ellis Ross posted her awards show look complete with a daring Carolina Herrera gown. In the caption, she wrote "Oscars, baby."

The women weren't the only one's to get in on the fun.

Marvel star Simu Liu shared a video of him getting some attention paid to his under eye area by a makeup artist as he got ready for the night.