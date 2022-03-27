Ariana DeBose makes Oscars history

Ariana DeBose won best actress in a supporting role for “West Side Story” at the Academy Awards on Sunday. This is her first Oscar nomination and win. DeBose has received acclaim for her role as Anita in the musical film. She is the first openly queer woman of color to win in this category.

When DeBose took the stage she emotionally said, "Even in this weird world we live in, dreams do come true... thank you Steven Spielberg you are stuck with me now."

She also thanked her mother, who came as her guest and was in the audience. DeBose also spoke about growing up queer and said, "For anyone who has ever questioned their identity, there is indeed a place for us."

DeBose has previously won a Golden Globe, a BAFTA and a SAG Award for this role.

In 1962, Rita Moreno won the same award for the same role. Moreno starred as Anita in the original "West Side Story" film and made history as the first Hispanic actress to win in the best supporting actress category.

Moreno plays drugstore owner Valentina in the remake