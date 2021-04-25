Questlove gets being comfortable on the Oscars red carpet
From CNN's Lisa Respers France
If you've never been on the red carpet for the Academy Awards, you may not understand that you have got to make sure your footwear is up to the task.
There can be a whole lot of standing and walking around and the awards show's musical director Questlove came prepared in his gold Crocs.
That's right, The Roots drummer and everyone's favorite DJ was sporting all black everything except for his comfy footwear.
He said during the pre-show that "Essentially The Roots are the house band tonight."
"But of course because of the life that we're living now...the life that we're in we basically pre-did all the music beforehand and I'm DJing that music," he said. "Anything musical you hear tonight that's me controlling that."
4 min ago
Red carpet: "Sound of Metal" star Riz Ahmed
4 min ago
Red carpet: "The United States Vs. Billie Holiday" star Andra Day
8 min ago
Looking for something to watch? These CNN anchors shared the best movies they've streamed this year
We asked some of our friends around CNN what was the best movie they've streamed this year. Here's what they said:
Bill Weir, correspondent
"My faves of 2020 were 'The Trial of the Chicago 7,' 'Borat Subsequent Moviefilm,' 'Tenet' and 'My Octopus Teacher.' Also loved 'White Tiger,' which captures India better than anything I've seen and am a huge evangelist for 2019's 'Waves.'"
Laura Jarrett, Early Start anchor
"Promising Young Woman"
Miguel Marquez, CNN national correspondent
"Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom"
Kate Bolduan
"'Soul.' Love the story. LOVE the music. Love the message."
Fredricka Whitfield, CNN Newsroom anchor
"One of best movies streamed was 'Hillbilly Elegy.' I watched more back to back episodes in series like 'Ratchet' and 'The Flight Attendant' than I did stream movies."
Phil Mattingly, senior White House correspondent
"As a dad of three under six, the release of 'Trolls 2' was one of the better moments during one of the more trying times of the pandemic. There’s only so many times I can watch the 'Cars' trilogy or literally every other movie currently on Disney Plus. As for me, it may be because it’s fresh in my mind, but man, I thought 'Judas and the Black Messiah' was outstanding.
Stephanie Elam
"Judas and The Black Messiah"
16 min ago
Red carpet: "Promising Young Woman" star Carey Mulligan
16 min ago
Red carpet: "Nomadland" director Chloe Zhao
16 min ago
Red carpet: Singer Celeste
19 min ago
Hong Kong broadcaster drops Oscars for the first time in 50 years
Television Broadcasts Limited (TVB) has been home to the awards in Hong Kong since 1969. Its decision not to broadcast the ceremony this year was "purely a commercial decision," a spokesperson said.
But the decision to drop the Oscars comes as two nominees — "Do Not Split," a documentary about the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, and Chloe Zhao, who wrote and directed the drama "Nomadland" — face heated criticism in mainland China. Citing anonymous sources, Bloomberg reported earlier this month that China's propaganda department ordered all local media outlets not to broadcast the ceremony live and to downplay coverage of the awards.
More background: Hong Kong has several other major local broadcasters, including Now TV, Cable TV, Viu TV and Open TV.
CNN Business has reached out to all four for comment. Open TV said it doesn't have the broadcast rights to the awards show. It wasn't immediately clear whether one of the others has acquired them.
Zhao, who was born in China, recently made history as the first woman of Asian descent to win a Golden Globe for best director. Her film "Nomadland" is nominated for several Oscars, including best picture, best director, best actress and best adapted screenplay.
22 min ago
Red carpet: "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" star Viola Davis