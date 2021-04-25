Questlove performs onstage during the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. Kevin Winter/Getty Images

If you've never been on the red carpet for the Academy Awards, you may not understand that you have got to make sure your footwear is up to the task.

There can be a whole lot of standing and walking around and the awards show's musical director Questlove came prepared in his gold Crocs.

That's right, The Roots drummer and everyone's favorite DJ was sporting all black everything except for his comfy footwear.

He said during the pre-show that "Essentially The Roots are the house band tonight."

"But of course because of the life that we're living now...the life that we're in we basically pre-did all the music beforehand and I'm DJing that music," he said. "Anything musical you hear tonight that's me controlling that."