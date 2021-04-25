Entertainment
Follow CNN
Live Updates

The 2021 Oscars

By Lisa Respers France, Chloe Melas, Fernando Alfonso III, Marianne Garvey and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 6:55 p.m. ET, April 25, 2021
12 Posts
Sort byDropdown arrow
6 min ago

Top entertainment editors make their 2021 Oscar predictions

CNN's Chloe Melas speaks to top entertainment editors about their Oscar predictions.

Watch:

11 min ago

Red carpet: "Hillbilly Elegy" star Glenn Close

Glenn Close
Glenn Close Chris Pizzelo/Pool/Getty Images

5 min ago

Red carpet: "One Night in Miami" star Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr., left, and Nicolette Robinson
Leslie Odom Jr., left, and Nicolette Robinson Chris Pizzello/Pool/AP

23 min ago

With awards ratings in freefall, Oscar organizers hope for the best in a lost year 

Analysis by Brian Lowry

Preparations continue for the 93rd Academy Awards at Union Station in Los Angeles on April 24.
Preparations continue for the 93rd Academy Awards at Union Station in Los Angeles on April 24. Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S.

Before the Grammys, producer Ben Winston — eyeing recent history for such events during this pandemic year — conceded that he was anticipating a major rating decline, a prediction that came true.

Organizers of the Academy Awards are avoiding crystal balls, but they too appear resigned to the grim prospect that, for all their efforts and precautions, a disappointing number of viewers will tune in Sunday night. The question, in fact, seems goes beyond just how low ratings will go in this lost year to whether award shows can rebound from the declines already witnessed in 2020 and 2021 if and when the world returns to a semblance of normalcy.

In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, director Steven Soderbergh, who is among this year's Oscar producers, dismissed ratings concerns by saying, "We're worrying about things that we can control and that's not on that list." The priority, he added, was to provide the winners "the opportunity to stand up in a room, be handed an Oscar and have that moment. Even though it's been an incredibly challenging year, we didn't want to cheat them out of that experience."

Yet focusing on the nominees and winners overlooks that these award shows are themselves commercial enterprises, faced with the task of attracting an audience. If they don't, advertising for such events will slide, and the spigot of revenue the organizations behind them rely on will gradually dry up.

More context: The New York Times reported that ABC, which airs the Oscars, is still seeking $2 million per each 30-second spot, a double-digit decline from last year's ads, but almost assuredly less than the overall audience will fall.

In terms of solutions, the process of righting the ship, if that's still possible, might begin with clearly identifying the problems. Even before the pandemic, the persistent slide in award-show ratings prompted ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to toy with the idea of a "popular film" category, a proposal that was nixed after considerable criticism in 2018.

Still, while the Academy has recognized several very good films this century, "popular" generally hasn't described them. As Variety reported, not one best-picture winner has cracked the top 10 box-office-wise since "The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King" capped off that trilogy in 2004.

25 min ago

Red carpet: "Minari" star Steven Yeun

Steven Yeun and Joana Pak
Steven Yeun and Joana Pak Chris Pizzelo/Pool/Getty Images

33 min ago

Record number of women nominated for Oscars this year

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

Oscar statuettes are backstage during the Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in February 2020.
Oscar statuettes are backstage during the Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in February 2020. Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Handout/Getty Images

Seventy women received a total 76 nominations, according to the Academy Awards, a record for a given year.

Two women, Emerald Fennell and Chloé Zhao, were nominated in the directing category in the same year for the first time.

Zhao is the first woman of color to be nominated in the category.

"Mank," Netflix's black and white drama about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz's development of the screenplay for the legendary film "Citizen Kane," led among the nominated films with 10 nods.

In light of the discussion around diversity and the Oscars, it is notable that three Black men, Leslie Odom Jr. for "One Night in Miami" and Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield for "Judas and the Black Messiah," were all nominated in the best supporting actor category.

Husband and wife stars Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced the nominations live from London.

See a full list of nominees here.

33 min ago

Red carpet: "Minari" director Lee Isaac Chung

Lee Isaac Chung
Lee Isaac Chung Chris Pizzelo/Pool/Getty Images

43 min ago

Red carpet: Songwriter Diane Warren

Diane Warren
Diane Warren Chris Pizzelo/Pool/Getty Images

43 min ago

Red carpet: "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" star Colman Domingo 

Colman Domingo
Colman Domingo Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images