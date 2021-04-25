Entertainment
The 2021 Oscars

By Lisa Respers France, Chloe Melas, Fernando Alfonso III, Marianne Garvey and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 11:03 p.m. ET, April 25, 2021
30 min ago

Tyler Perry receives Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award

Tyler Perry.
Tyler Perry. Chr

Tyler Perry received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award tonight for his commitment to social justice issues and dedication to creating a safe work environment during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Tyler’s cultural influence extends far beyond his work as a filmmaker. He has quietly and steadily focused on humanitarian and social justice causes from the beginning of his career, caring for people who are most often ignored," Academy President David Rubin said in a statement earlier this year.

According to the Academy, "Perry was instrumental in quickly creating a safe way to return to production during the worldwide health crisis."

"When I set out to help someone, it is my intention to do just that," Perry said while accepting the award at tonight's show. "I am not trying to do anything other than meet somebody at their humanity."

Perry went on to lay out his wish for the future: "To teach our kids to refuse hate." He dedicated his award to "anyone who wants to stand in the middle, no matter what's around the walls, stand in the middle because that's where healing happens, that's where conversations happen, that's where change happens. It happens in the middle."

Last year, Tyler Perry Studios completed its first session of what Perry called "Camp Quarantine" to film season 2 of "Sistas," the comedy-drama series on BET.

Perry consulted with medical experts and put together a 30-page plan that in essence created a quarantine bubble big enough for cast and crew for the duration of the shoot. He called it "Camp Quarantine."

It involved pre-arrival testing and quarantining; flights on Perry's private jet for out-of-towners; more testing and quarantining upon arrival; plenty of personal protective gear; no hugging; a lot of mask wearing — except for the cast while filming — and good hand hygiene; and then testing every four days. Cast and crew were kept isolated at the 330-acre studio lot in a combination of accommodations including army barracks and historic homes. There were food and alcohol trucks, movie nights, church services — just about everything.

Hear more about Perry's pandemic response here:

CNN's Dr. Sanjay Gupta contributed to this report.

30 min ago

"Sound of Metal" wins for best film editing

Sound of Metal.
Sound of Metal. Amazon Studios.

"Sound of Metal" took home another Oscar tonight, this time for best film editing.

Mikkel Nielsen accepted the award on behalf of the film.

The film also took home the Oscar for achievement in sound earlier tonight.

50 min ago

"Mank" wins best production design and cinematography

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

Mank.
Mank. Netflix

Netflix's "Mank" took home the Oscar for best production design and best cinematography.

The film centers around screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz and his development of the screenplay for "Citizen Kane." 

"Mank" director David Fincher and Erik Messerschmidt, who took home the Oscar tonight for best cinematography, strove for authenticity of the era by closely replicating the look and feel of Old Hollywood talking pictures — right down to shooting "Mank" entirely in black and white, or "Fincher-vision," costume designer Trish Summerville told CNN in December.

CNN's Tufayel Ahmed contributed to this report.

55 min ago

"Minari" star Yuh-jung Youn becomes first Korean actress to win for best supporting role

From CNN's Chloe Melas

Yuh-jung Youn won the coveted best supporting actress award for her role in "Minari" and became the first Korean actress to win in that category.

During her speech, Youn spoke about how she would watch the Oscars back home in South Korea and that it was a surreal experience to be at the ceremony.

"Me being here by myself I cannot believe I'm here ... let me pull myself together. Thank you to the Academy," she said.

Minari is about a family from South Korea who move to Arkansas to start a new life. It ends up being more challenging than expected so they have their grandmother, played by Youn, come live with them.

The film, as well as Youn, have received critical acclaim throughout awards season with Youn winning a Screen Actors Guild Award and a BAFTA before her Oscar win on Sunday.

Towards the end of her speech, Youn said, "I don't believe in competition," and that she had long admired Glenn Close, who was also nominated in the category.

"Minari" is also nominated for best picture.

1 hr 6 min ago

And the visual effects Oscar goes to "Tenet"

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

Tenet.
Tenet. Warner Bros.

"Tenet" won for visual effects and it was all in the family.

Scott Fisher accepted the award and noted that his father also won the award.

For the record, Thomas L. Fisher was one of the winners at the 70th Academy Awards for his work on "Titanic."

1 hr 12 min ago

"My Octopus Teacher" takes home best documentary feature award

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

My Octopus Teacher.
My Octopus Teacher. Netflix

"My Octopus Teacher" won for best documentary feature.

The Netflix Original documentary film was directed by Pippa Ehrlich and James Reed.

Filmed in 2010, "My Octopus Teacher" chronicles the year Craig Foster spent cultivating a unique bond with an extraordinary creature. Foster was able to capture intimate moments of this octopus' short life by spending up to two hours following her every single day for a year.

"It began and ended with him. It's his story," Reed said while accepting the award tonight. "He kind of should us if a man can form a friendship with an octopus, it does sort of make you wonder what else is possible, so thank you, Craig."

CNN's Katy Scott contributed to this post.

1 hr 23 min ago

"Colette" wins for best documentary short

Colette Marin-Catherine appears in a scene from the Oscar-nominated documentary short "Colette," about a French woman who was part of the resistance during World War II.
Colette Marin-Catherine appears in a scene from the Oscar-nominated documentary short "Colette," about a French woman who was part of the resistance during World War II. Rose Bush via AP

"Colette" took home the Oscar tonight for best documentary short subject.

The film tells the story of Colette Marin-Catherine who visits a concentration camp for the first time since her brother was killed there during World War II.

1 hr 24 min ago

Questlove just dropped a Funkmaster Flex bomb at the Oscars

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

Instead of orchestral music playing off winners whose speeches go too long, this year we get Questlove from The Roots DJing the Oscars ceremony.

That means fun.

After "Soul" won for best animated feature, Questlove decided to drop a Funk Flex bomb, making the 2021 Oscars just what we needed after 2020.

1 hr 32 min ago

"Soul" wins best animated feature film

From CNN's Marianne Garvey

"Soul" wins!

Pete Docter and Dana Murray took home the Oscar for best animated feature film. Docter has said the film was a love letter to jazz.

The movie was nominated alongside "Onward," "Over the Moon," "A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon" and "Wolfwalkers."