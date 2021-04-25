Record number of women nominated for Oscars this year

Oscar statuettes are backstage during the Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in February 2020. Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Handout/Getty Images

Seventy women received a total 76 nominations, according to the Academy Awards, a record for a given year.

Two women, Emerald Fennell and Chloé Zhao, were nominated in the directing category in the same year for the first time.

Zhao is the first woman of color to be nominated in the category.

"Mank," Netflix's black and white drama about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz's development of the screenplay for the legendary film "Citizen Kane," led among the nominated films with 10 nods.

In light of the discussion around diversity and the Oscars, it is notable that three Black men, Leslie Odom Jr. for "One Night in Miami" and Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield for "Judas and the Black Messiah," were all nominated in the best supporting actor category.

Husband and wife stars Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced the nominations live from London.

