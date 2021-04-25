Entertainment
Live Updates

The 2021 Oscars

By Lisa Respers France, Chloe Melas, Fernando Alfonso III, Marianne Garvey and Veronica Rocha, CNN

Updated 6:55 p.m. ET, April 25, 2021
33 min ago

Record number of women nominated for Oscars this year

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

Oscar statuettes are backstage during the Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, in February 2020. Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S./Handout/Getty Images

Seventy women received a total 76 nominations, according to the Academy Awards, a record for a given year.

Two women, Emerald Fennell and Chloé Zhao, were nominated in the directing category in the same year for the first time.

Zhao is the first woman of color to be nominated in the category.

"Mank," Netflix's black and white drama about screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz's development of the screenplay for the legendary film "Citizen Kane," led among the nominated films with 10 nods.

In light of the discussion around diversity and the Oscars, it is notable that three Black men, Leslie Odom Jr. for "One Night in Miami" and Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield for "Judas and the Black Messiah," were all nominated in the best supporting actor category.

Husband and wife stars Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced the nominations live from London.

See a full list of nominees here.

34 min ago

Red carpet: "Minari" director Lee Isaac Chung

Lee Isaac Chung Chris Pizzelo/Pool/Getty Images

43 min ago

Red carpet: Songwriter Diane Warren

Diane Warren Chris Pizzelo/Pool/Getty Images

44 min ago

Red carpet: "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" star Colman Domingo 

Colman Domingo Chris Pizzelo-Pool/Getty Images

44 min ago

Oscars fashion going green with Red Carpet Green Dress initiative

CNN's Chloe Melas interviews Suzy Amis Cameron, founder of Red Carpet Green Dress, and CEO Samata Pattinson ahead of the 2021 Oscars.

Watch:

21 min ago

Where to watch all the Oscar contenders for best picture 

From CNN's Lisa Respers France

Frances McDormand in "Nomadland." Courtesy Searchlight Pictures

In years past unless you made it to a theater multiple times, you probably didn't get a chance to see all the films nominated for best picture at the Oscars.

But Covid-19 changed that.

With most theaters closed due to the pandemic, streaming became the way to enjoy many of the latest films.

The 93rd Academy Awards are happening tonight and here's how you can watch this year's movies nominated for movie of the year:

  • "Judas and the Black Messiah": It is currently available to rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube.
  • "Mank": This black-and-white drama about the making of "Citizen Kane" as told through its screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (played by Gary Oldman who is nominated for best actor) is a Netflix original and can still be found streaming there.
  • "Minari": It is available for rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube.
  • "Nomadland": The film is available for streaming on Hulu and rental on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube.
  • "Promising Young Woman": "Promising Young Woman" is available to rent on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu and YouTube.
  • "Sound of Metal": It's an Amazon original production and available for streaming on Amazon Prime.
  • "The Father": It can be rented on Amazon Prime.
  • "The Trial of the Chicago 7": The movie is streaming on Netflix.

44 min ago

Here's what to expect at tonight's Oscars

From CNN's Chloe Melas

An Academy Awards crew member prepares a backdrop for the red carpet at Union Station in Los Angeles on April 24. Chris Pizzello/Pool/Getty Images

Amid a global pandemic, shuttered movie theaters and after a two-month delay, this Sunday's 93rd Academy Awards are already poised to feel very different than in previous years.

Here's what we know about the show:

  • The venue: The event will return to the Dolby Theatre, as well separate live locations at Union Station in Los Angeles, a space in the UK and another in Paris, CNN has learned, in order to account for various international travel restrictions and coronavirus protocols.
  • There will be no host: Viewers should expect the unexpected, a source close to production told CNN. "It is very different this year," the insider said, who asked CNN not to include their name because they are not authorized to speak to the media, said, adding, "There will be a very small (in-person) audience." Producers have said they want as much of an in-person event as possible. Like last year, there will not be a host for the event.
  • The presenters: Bong Joon Ho, Harrison Ford, Brad Pitt, Reese Witherspoon, Angela Bassett, Halle Berry, Don Cheadle, Regina King and Bryan Cranston are among the presenters who have been announced.
  • Plans to address Covid-19 and calls for social justice: As for how the Academy and producers of the Oscars plan to balance the tone of celebrating film amid the backdrop of the ongoing pandemic and a social justice reckoning, the insider said, "It will be a message-focused awards. "It would definitely be a disconnect if there wasn't an awareness that last year was traumatic for everybody. It's really putting a spotlight on the voices of people impacted. It's making space for inclusion and representation and it's doing that really well."

