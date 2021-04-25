Some cheers — and jeers — for the Oscars

In this handout photo provided by A.M.P.A.S., Regina King speaks onstage during the 93rd Annual Academy Awards at Union Station on April 25 in Los Angeles. Todd Wawrychuk/A.M.P.A.S./Getty Images

Awards season is officially over with the conclusion of the 93rd Academy Awards.

It started off strong, with "One Night in Miami" director Regina King strutting regally into the theater to kick off the show (her name literally means Queen King so what else might we expect) and speaking out about both the industry's struggle to get back on track because of the pandemic and this country's struggle with the deaths of unarmed people — many of them Black — at the hands of police.

And the show ended with a best actor upset with Sir Anthony Hopkins being awarded the statue over favored actors Chadwick Boseman and Riz Ahmed.

In between there were some moments of delight including one none of us had on our bingo cards — nominee Glenn Close's recitation of facts about the hit "Da Butt" by DC go-go band E.U. from Spike Lee's 1988 film "School Daze" and her demonstration of the dance.

Because if they aren't going to give her an Oscar after all this time AT LEAST they could give Close her moment to shine.

Whew. What a night.