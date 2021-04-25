"Minari" star Yuh-jung Youn becomes first Korean actress to win for best supporting role

Yuh-jung Youn won the coveted best supporting actress award for her role in "Minari" and became the first Korean actress to win in that category.

During her speech, Youn spoke about how she would watch the Oscars back home in South Korea and that it was a surreal experience to be at the ceremony.

"Me being here by myself I cannot believe I'm here ... let me pull myself together. Thank you to the Academy," she said.

Minari is about a family from South Korea who move to Arkansas to start a new life. It ends up being more challenging than expected so they have their grandmother, played by Youn, come live with them.

The film, as well as Youn, have received critical acclaim throughout awards season with Youn winning a Screen Actors Guild Award and a BAFTA before her Oscar win on Sunday.

Towards the end of her speech, Youn said, "I don't believe in competition," and that she had long admired Glenn Close, who was also nominated in the category.

"Minari" is also nominated for best picture.